MLBPA lodges a complaint against the Marlins and Pirates

By Craig CalcaterraJan 26, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Late last night Yahoo’s Jeff Passan reported that the MLBPA was investigating whether or not the Marlins and Pirates, who have both shed payroll this offseason, are reinvesting their money into baseball operations rather than pocketing it. This afternoon Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the union has taken a complaint about it to Major League Baseball.

Jackson reports the official statement from the union:

“We have raised our concerns regarding both Miami and Pittsburgh with the Commisioner, as is the protocol under the collective bargaining agreement and its revenue sharing provisions,” players union spokesman Greg Bouris told the Miami Herald. “We are waiting to have further dialogue and that will dictate our next steps.”

Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, “each Club shall use its revenue sharing receipts . . .  in an effort to improve its performance on the field.” Major League Baseball can impose penalties onto clubs that do not appropriately reallocate their revenue sharing profits for competitive purposes. The Marlins have been in this situation before. Back in 2010 the union lodged a similar complaint and Major League Baseball acted. That resulted in the Marlins increasing payroll, at least for a time.

Both the Marlins and Pirates are receiving revenue sharing money and each are going to receive at least $50 million and perhaps as much as $65 million in payment from MLB’s sale of the BAMTech to Walt Disney. If the league — and, it should be noted, the other owners who are paying those clubs revenue sharing dollars — believe the Pirates and Marlins are pocketing that money instead of using it to improve their clubs, they will likely order them to open their wallets.

 

Keith Law: the Braves have he best farm system in baseball

By Craig CalcaterraJan 26, 2018, 11:12 AM EST
For the third straight year Keith Law says the Braves have he best farm system in baseball. This despite the fact that they got hammered by Major League Baseball as punishment for the club’s misconduct in the international market. Law says, however, that most of the prospects the Braves were forced to give up had yet to make much progress and the ones that they kept remain filled with promise.

The Yankees remain number two according to Law. This despite the fact that they spent some prospects to pick up Giancarlo Stanton. That speaks to both the Yankees’ depth and the Marlins’ failure to get the most out of Stanton, I suspect.

As for the remaining 28, you’ll have to click through, though you’ll need an Insider subscription to do so. I’ll give you a hint about the team with the worst system, however: their name rhymes with Beattle Blairiners.