Keith Law: Braves have best farm system in baseball

For the third straight year Keith Law says the Braves have he best farm system in baseball. This despite the fact that they got hammered by Major League Baseball as punishment for the club’s misconduct in the international market. Law says, however, that most of the prospects the Braves were forced to give up had yet to make much progress and the ones that they kept remain filled with promise.
The Yankees remain number two according to Law. This despite the fact that they spent some prospects to pick up Giancarlo Stanton. That speaks to both the Yankees’ depth and the Marlins’ failure to get the most out of Stanton, I suspect.
As for the remaining 28, you’ll have to click through, though you’ll need an Insider subscription to do so. I’ll give you a hint about the team with the worst system, however: their name rhymes with Beattle Blairiners.
Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that the Cubs have signed free agent left-hander Michael Roth to a minor league deal. Roth elected free agency from the Rays last November and projects as left-handed bullpen depth for the Cubs’ system.
The 27-year-old is two years removed from his last major league gig, when he pitched just 3.2 innings in a blowout 12-5 loss for the Rangers. Despite a few cups of coffee with the Angels in 2013 and 2014, he’s never been able to stick for long at the big league level, though that hasn’t stopped him from putting up solid numbers in the minors. In 2017, he split his time between the Giants’ and Rays’ farm systems, producing a cumulative 4.84 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 6.4 SO/9 in 111 2/3 innings at Triple-A Sacramento and Triple-A Durham.
The Cubs, meanwhile, still have their sights set on a big-name acquisition before the offseason officially draws to a close next month. Recent reports continue to pair them with free agent right-handers Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta and Alex Cobb, all of whom are expected to face stiff competition for their services as Opening Day draws near.