Cubs sign Michael Roth to minor league deal

Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports that the Cubs have signed free agent left-hander Michael Roth to a minor league deal. Roth elected free agency from the Rays last November and projects as left-handed bullpen depth for the Cubs’ system.
The 27-year-old is two years removed from his last major league gig, when he pitched just 3.2 innings in a blowout 12-5 loss for the Rangers. Despite a few cups of coffee with the Angels in 2013 and 2014, he’s never been able to stick for long at the big league level, though that hasn’t stopped him from putting up solid numbers in the minors. In 2017, he split his time between the Giants’ and Rays’ farm systems, producing a cumulative 4.84 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 6.4 SO/9 in 111 2/3 innings at Triple-A Sacramento and Triple-A Durham.
The Cubs, meanwhile, still have their sights set on a big-name acquisition before the offseason officially draws to a close next month. Recent reports continue to pair them with free agent right-handers Yu Darvish, Jake Arrieta and Alex Cobb, all of whom are expected to face stiff competition for their services as Opening Day draws near.
Late last night Yahoo’s Jeff Passan reported that the MLBPA was investigating whether or not the Marlins and Pirates, who have both shed payroll this offseason, are reinvesting their money into baseball operations rather than pocketing it. This afternoon Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the union has taken a complaint about it to Major League Baseball.
Jackson reports the official statement from the union:
“We have raised our concerns regarding both Miami and Pittsburgh with the Commisioner, as is the protocol under the collective bargaining agreement and its revenue sharing provisions,” players union spokesman Greg Bouris told the Miami Herald. “We are waiting to have further dialogue and that will dictate our next steps.”
Pursuant to the Collective Bargaining Agreement, “each Club shall use its revenue sharing receipts . . . in an effort to improve its performance on the field.” Major League Baseball can impose penalties onto clubs that do not appropriately reallocate their revenue sharing profits for competitive purposes. The Marlins have been in this situation before. Back in 2010 the union lodged a similar complaint and Major League Baseball acted. That resulted in the Marlins increasing payroll, at least for a time.
Both the Marlins and Pirates are receiving revenue sharing money and each are going to receive at least $50 million and perhaps as much as $65 million in payment from MLB’s sale of the BAMTech to Walt Disney. If the league — and, it should be noted, the other owners who are paying those clubs revenue sharing dollars — believe the Pirates and Marlins are pocketing that money instead of using it to improve their clubs, they will likely order them to open their wallets.