Tigers will slightly change uniforms in 2018

By Craig CalcaterraJan 25, 2018, 1:39 PM EST
I have long contended that the Tigers home uniform is the best uniform in baseball.

It has looked good for decades. It looks good on any body type. The whites seem brighter than any other team’s whites. The English D is perfection. The blue is the perfect shade of blue. A hair darker than navy, it seems, even if it’s called navy. Aside from one crazy “what in the hell were they thinking?” year in 1960, the Tigers have stuck with that look since 1934 (though the English D was in use as early as 1904). With apologies to the Yankees and the Dodgers, whose livery I have always loved, I believe it to be the best uniform in baseball history.

Which made me freak out for a second when I heard that they were messing with it for 2018. Then I read Anthony Fenech’s piece about it in the Detroit Free Press and I calmed down some, as it’s only a minor tweak. The biggest thing they’re doing is making the “D” on the jersey match the “D” on the cap.

Wait, you didn’t realize that they were two different Ds? Yep, they were. Look at the top of the letter on the cap and the jersey:

See how the D is flat on the jersey but pointy on the cap? Starting in 2018, the jersey will feature the pointy version too. Also: Miss you, Brad.

That change doesn’t bother me and shouldn’t bother most folks. Indeed, I doubt most folks even knew the Ds were different. More troubling to me is a change Fenech tweeted about a few minutes ago:

This one bugs me. As a bald guy, I wear a lot of caps — at the moment I am rotating Tigers, Dodgers, Braves, Padres and a Columbus Clippers model — but I go back to the Tigers cap a lot because the smaller logo just looks classier somehow. Tastefully understated. Most other cap logos look oversized to me in comparison. I guess the Tigers want to look like the Rangers or whoever now. Blah.

I dunno. If I were them I’d leave the caps alone and focus on increasing the size of the names on the back of the jerseys. God knows fans are going to have a hard time identifying Tigers players next season as it is.

Brewers acquire Christian Yelich from the Marlins

By Bill BaerJan 25, 2018, 6:14 PM EST
The Marlins announced that the club traded outfielder Christian Yelich to the Brewers in exchange for minor leaguers Lewis Brinson, Isan Diaz, Monte Harrison, and Jordan Yamamoto.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Brewers had put together a trade offer for Yelich. Prior to that, Yelich’s agent had gone public, saying that his client’s relationship with the Marlins had become “irretrievably broken.” This offseason, the Marlins traded Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, and Dee Gordon. It is no surprise that Yelich was the next to go.

Yelich, 26, has four years and $44.5 million remaining on his contract. Over parts of five seasons, he has hit .290/.369/.432 with 59 home runs, 293 RBI, 369 runs scored, and 72 stolen bases.

With Yelich in center, Ryan Braun in left, and Domingo Santana in right, Keon Broxton becomes expendable. The Brewers could attempt to trade Broxton — or Santana — for starting pitching.

Brinson, 23, is the Brewers’ No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The outfielder made his major league debut last season, but struggled to a .106 average in 55 plate appearances. He spent most of his season with Triple-A Colorado Springs where he hit .331/.400/.562 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI, 66 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 340 PA.

Diaz, 21, is the Brewers’ No. 6 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The infielder spent last season at High-A Carolina, batting .222/.334/.376 in 455 PA. With Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Diaz projects as the Brewers’ second baseman in a few years.

Harrison, 22, is ranked No. 14 in the Brewers’ system. Between Single-A Wisconsin and High-A Carolina last year, he hit a composite .272/.350/.481 with 21 home runs, 67 RBI, 73 runs scored, and 27 stolen bases in 513 PA.

Yamamoto, 21, was not ranked by MLB Pipeline. Last year with High-A Carolina, the right-hander posted a 2.51 ERA with a 113/30 K/BB ratio in 111 innings across 18 starts and four relief appearances.