Rob Tringali/Getty Images

Report: Brewers sign Lorenzo Cain to five-year, $80 million deal

By Bill BaerJan 25, 2018, 7:34 PM EST
17 Comments

The Brewers have added their second outfielder of the day. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the club has signed free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain. It’s a five-year, $80 million deal, per ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick. The contract includes no-trade protection and award bonuses.

Cain joins newcomer Christian Yelichacquired earlier — in the Brewers’ outfield. He will presumably play center field while Yelich will handle right field and Ryan Braun will return to left field. That means that Domingo Santana and/or Keon Broxton will almost certainly be traded, likely in an attempt to acquire starting pitching. Braun could also be traded to offload some salary.

Cain, 31, hit .300/.363/.440 with 15 home runs, 49 RBI, 86 runs scored, and 26 stolen bases in 645 plate appearances with the Royals last year. He brings an above-average bat, speed, and plus defense to the Brewers, who have set themselves up as legitimate contenders in the NL Central.

Brewers acquire Christian Yelich from the Marlins

Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 25, 2018, 6:14 PM EST
20 Comments

The Marlins announced that the club traded outfielder Christian Yelich to the Brewers in exchange for minor leaguers Lewis Brinson, Isan Diaz, Monte Harrison, and Jordan Yamamoto.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Brewers had put together a trade offer for Yelich. Prior to that, Yelich’s agent had gone public, saying that his client’s relationship with the Marlins had become “irretrievably broken.” This offseason, the Marlins traded Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, and Dee Gordon. It is no surprise that Yelich was the next to go.

Yelich, 26, has four years and $44.5 million remaining on his contract. Over parts of five seasons, he has hit .290/.369/.432 with 59 home runs, 293 RBI, 369 runs scored, and 72 stolen bases.

With Yelich in center, Ryan Braun in left, and Domingo Santana in right, Keon Broxton becomes expendable. The Brewers could attempt to trade Broxton — or Santana — for starting pitching.

Brinson, 23, is the Brewers’ No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The outfielder made his major league debut last season, but struggled to a .106 average in 55 plate appearances. He spent most of his season with Triple-A Colorado Springs where he hit .331/.400/.562 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI, 66 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 340 PA.

Diaz, 21, is the Brewers’ No. 6 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The infielder spent last season at High-A Carolina, batting .222/.334/.376 in 455 PA. With Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Diaz projects as the Brewers’ second baseman in a few years.

Harrison, 22, is ranked No. 14 in the Brewers’ system. Between Single-A Wisconsin and High-A Carolina last year, he hit a composite .272/.350/.481 with 21 home runs, 67 RBI, 73 runs scored, and 27 stolen bases in 513 PA.

Yamamoto, 21, was not ranked by MLB Pipeline. Last year with High-A Carolina, the right-hander posted a 2.51 ERA with a 113/30 K/BB ratio in 111 innings across 18 starts and four relief appearances.