Brewers acquire Christian Yelich from the Marlins

The Marlins announced that the club traded outfielder Christian Yelich to the Brewers in exchange for minor leaguers Lewis Brinson, Isan Diaz, Monte Harrison, and Jordan Yamamoto.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Brewers had put together a trade offer for Yelich. Prior to that, Yelich’s agent had gone public, saying that his client’s relationship with the Marlins had become “irretrievably broken.” This offseason, the Marlins traded Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, and Dee Gordon. It is no surprise that Yelich was the next to go.

Yelich, 26, has four years and $44.5 million remaining on his contract. Over parts of five seasons, he has hit .290/.369/.432 with 59 home runs, 293 RBI, 369 runs scored, and 72 stolen bases.

With Yelich in center, Ryan Braun in left, and Domingo Santana in right, Keon Broxton becomes expendable. The Brewers could attempt to trade Broxton — or Santana — for starting pitching.

Brinson, 23, is the Brewers’ No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The outfielder made his major league debut last season, but struggled to a .106 average in 55 plate appearances. He spent most of his season with Triple-A Colorado Springs where he hit .331/.400/.562 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI, 66 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 340 PA.

Diaz, 21, is the Brewers’ No. 6 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The infielder spent last season at High-A Carolina, batting .222/.334/.376 in 455 PA. With Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Diaz projects as the Brewers’ second baseman in a few years.

Harrison, 22, is ranked No. 14 in the Brewers’ system. Between Single-A Wisconsin and High-A Carolina last year, he hit a composite .272/.350/.481 with 21 home runs, 67 RBI, 73 runs scored, and 27 stolen bases in 513 PA.

Yamamoto, 21, was not ranked by MLB Pipeline. Last year with High-A Carolina, the right-hander posted a 2.51 ERA with a 113/30 K/BB ratio in 111 innings across 18 starts and four relief appearances.

