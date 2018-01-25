Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Brewers acquire Christian Yelich from the Marlins

Jan 25, 2018, 6:14 PM EST
The Marlins announced that the club traded outfielder Christian Yelich to the Brewers in exchange for minor leaguers Lewis Brinson, Isan Diaz, Monte Harrison, and Jordan Yamamoto.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Brewers had put together a trade offer for Yelich. Prior to that, Yelich’s agent had gone public, saying that his client’s relationship with the Marlins had become “irretrievably broken.” This offseason, the Marlins traded Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna, and Dee Gordon. It is no surprise that Yelich was the next to go.

Yelich, 26, has four years and $44.5 million remaining on his contract. Over parts of five seasons, he has hit .290/.369/.432 with 59 home runs, 293 RBI, 369 runs scored, and 72 stolen bases.

With Yelich in center, Ryan Braun in left, and Domingo Santana in right, Keon Broxton becomes expendable. The Brewers could attempt to trade Broxton — or Santana — for starting pitching.

Brinson, 23, is the Brewers’ No. 1 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The outfielder made his major league debut last season, but struggled to a .106 average in 55 plate appearances. He spent most of his season with Triple-A Colorado Springs where he hit .331/.400/.562 with 13 home runs, 48 RBI, 66 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases in 340 PA.

Diaz, 21, is the Brewers’ No. 6 prospect, per MLB Pipeline. The infielder spent last season at High-A Carolina, batting .222/.334/.376 in 455 PA. With Orlando Arcia at shortstop, Diaz projects as the Brewers’ second baseman in a few years.

Harrison, 22, is ranked No. 14 in the Brewers’ system. Between Single-A Wisconsin and High-A Carolina last year, he hit a composite .272/.350/.481 with 21 home runs, 67 RBI, 73 runs scored, and 27 stolen bases in 513 PA.

Yamamoto, 21, was not ranked by MLB Pipeline. Last year with High-A Carolina, the right-hander posted a 2.51 ERA with a 113/30 K/BB ratio in 111 innings across 18 starts and four relief appearances.

White Sox invite top pitching prospect Michael Kopech to spring training

Jan 25, 2018, 5:55 PM EST
White Sox pitching prospect Michael Kopech was among the non-roster players given an invitation to spring training, Chris Kuc of the Chicago Tribune reports. Though unlikely, Kopech does have a chance to make the starting rotation out of camp.

Kopech, 21, is the best pitching prospect, No. 2 overall in the White Sox system, and No. 10 overall in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He spent most of last season with Double-A Birmingham, posting a 2.87 ERA with a 155/60 K/BB ratio in 119 1/3 innings. He made three successful starts with Triple-A Charlotte, yielding five runs in 15 innings.

Kopech throws hard, wielding a fastball that reaches into the triple digits with regularity. He also throws a hard slider regarded as an above-average weapon. The right-hander has a change-up that is still believed to be a work in progress.

Most likely, Kopech starts the year at Triple-A and stays down there until the White Sox can be sure they get an extra year of control, not unlike the way the Cubs handled Kris Bryant in his rookie season. Following that, Kopech will get a call up to the big leagues where he’ll presumably stay for good. He should be one of the more interesting prospects to watch during the 2018 season.

Kopech pitched in the Futures Game last year, providing a brief glimpse of his skills: