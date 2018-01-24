Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Johan Santana undeservedly drops off Hall of Fame ballot

By Bill BaerJan 24, 2018
The 2018 Hall of Fame voting results were just announced. The big news, of course, was that Chipper Jones, Vladimir Guerrero, Jim Thome, and Trevor Hoffman were elected. An under-the-radar piece of news: former Twins and Mets pitcher Johan Santana received only 2.4 percent of the vote, pushing him off of the Hall of Fame ballot for good. He can be elected at a later time through the veterans committee, but BBWAA voting was his best chance.

Santana’s career, unfortunately, was much shorter than anticipated. He had a great 2010 season but underwent shoulder surgery in early September to repair a torn anterior capsule, ending his season sooner than anticipated. He missed the entire 2011 season and didn’t return until 2012. He threw a no-hitter on June 1 against the Cardinals, but otherwise struggled. The lefty battled an ankle injury as well as a back issue. Santana tore his shoulder capsule for a second time in 2013, requiring surgery. In 2014, he tore his Achilles tendon while in extended spring training with the Orioles. In 2015, rehabbing his shoulder with the Blue Jays, Santana suffered a toe infection. He tried again to return to the majors in 2016, but it didn’t happen.

Ultimately, Santana pitched 12 seasons in the majors, winning 139 games with a 3.20 ERA, and 1,988 strikeouts in 2,025 2/3 innings. He won two Cy Young Awards in in 2004 and ’06 with the Twins, earned the ERA title three times (’04, ’06, and ’08), and made the All-Star team four times. Among starters who threw at least 500 innings between 2002-10, Santana had the lowest ERA at 2.89. Adam Wainwright was the only other pitcher below 3.00 at 2.93. Santana was the best pitcher of his generation.

It’s understandable why Santana didn’t get much support, but his career is very similar to Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax. Koufax also pitched 12 seasons in the majors, retiring after the 1966 season due to arthritis. Santana had a better ERA+ — ERA adjusted for league and park factors — with a 136 mark to Koufax’s 131. They were also close in regular season wins with Santana earning 139 to Koufax’s 165. Other notable achievements:

Santana Koufax
Seasons 12 12
Innings 2,025 2/3 2,324 1/3
ERA+ 136 131
Wins 139 165
Cy Youngs 2 3
All-Star 4 7
ERA titles 3 5
Triple Crowns 1 3
No-hitters 1 4

Koufax also won the World Series three times and had a career 0.95 ERA in eight playoff appearances; Santana never reached the World Series and had a 3.95 ERA in the postseason. Koufax was the better pitcher, of course, but not by much.

Koufax was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1972, his first year on the ballot, with 86.9 percent of the vote, higher than anyone else that year. That’s a stark departure from Santana’s support of 2.4 percent. Given the very similar paths their careers took, it’s a shame that Santana won’t get any more consideration for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame.

Edgar Martinez will have one more chance to make the Hall of Fame

By Bill BaerJan 24, 2018
Former Mariners DH Edgar Martinez was hoping to be among those announced as Hall of Famers on Wednesday evening, but he fell shy of the 75 percent threshold with 70.4 percent of the vote. It was his ninth year on the ballot; he will reappear for a 10th and final time next year, his last shot to be elected by the Baseball Writers Association of America. After that, he will have to rely on the veterans committee.

Martinez debuted on the ballot in 2010, earning 36.2 percent. He would hover in that area for four years until plummeting to 25.2 percent in 2014, when the ballot really expanded due to no one getting elected the previous year. After earning only 27 percent in 2015, his support increased in a bit way to 43.4 percent in 2016, and 58.6 percent in 2017. The trendline is going in the right direction, perhaps just in time for Martinez.

Martinez spent 18 seasons in the majors, all with the Mariners, becoming one of the most feared hitters in baseball. Across his career, he hit .312/.418/.515 with 309 home runs and 1,261 RBI. He also drew 1,283 walks, which helped him lead the league on on-base percentage three times. He also won the batting title twice, won five Silver Slugger Awards, and made the All-Star team seven times. Martinez also helped lead the Mariners to the postseason four times, putting up an .873 OPS in 148 trips the plate.

How scary was Martinez? He even struck fear in the heart of Mariano Rivera, the greatest closer of all time. In a 2013 interview with Christian Red of the New York Daily News, Rivera was asked which hitter was the toughest he ever faced. Rivera said, “The toughest – and thank God he retired – Edgar Martinez. Oh my God. I think every pitcher will say that, because this man was tough.”

Martinez is arguably the greatest DH of all-time if you consider production on a rate basis and don’t value power significantly more than other ways a hitter produces. The top-three, among those who played at least half of their career games at DH, is some combination of Martinez, Frank Thomas, and David Ortiz.

Martinez Thomas Ortiz
Seasons (PA) 18 (8674) 19 (10075) 20 (10091)
AVG .312 .301 .286
OBP .418 .419 .380
SLG .515 .555 .552
HR 309 521 541
RBI 1261 1704 1768
Runs 1219 1494 1419
BB 1283 1667 1319
All-Star 7 5 10
Batting Titles 2 1 0
WS Titles 0 0 3

Thomas was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2014, his first year of eligibility, with 83.7 percent of the vote. Ortiz will also presumably be a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he appears on the ballot. Even if one values power so much more than anything else a DH can do, Martinez isn’t that far behind Thomas and Ortiz to justify not voting for him and keeping him out of the Hall of Fame for nine years.

There were 422 voters this year and 297 of them voted for Martinez. He will need at least 317 votes to get in next year, an increase of 20 votes. He’s had bigger increases in voting in each of the last three years, picking up 43 votes from 2015 ’16, 68 from 2016 to ’17, and 38 from 2017 to ’18. Of course, the higher up one goes, the harder it will be to get the next vote. Still, it seems perfectly reasonable that Martinez will finally get the requisite support he needs to earn his deserved enshrinement in the Hall of Fame. Here’s hoping.