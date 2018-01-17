Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Report: Red Sox have offered J.D. Martinez five years, $100 million range

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Red Sox have made an offer to free agent outfielder J.D. Martinez in the range of five years and $100 million. Martinez is believed to be seeking a deal closer to seven years and $180 million. Given how slow the free agent market has moved this offseason, however, Martinez may end up having to lower his expectations.

Martinez, 30, is considered the top free agent hitter and has been linked to the Red Sox throughout the offseason. Last year, between the Tigers and Diamondbacks, Martinez hit .303/.376/.690 with 45 home runs and 104 RBI in 489 plate appearances.

Martinez has expressed his desire to continue playing in the outfield. However, the Red Sox are spoken for there with Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley, Jr., and Mookie Betts. They would need to move someone from the outfield to the bench (or, perhaps, to first base or DH) to facilitate Martinez’s wishes.

Last week, it was reported that Martinez is believed to be willing to remain unsigned going into spring training in order to get what he is asking for. Most of the top free agents remain unsigned as we inch closer to February.

Tigers, Jose Iglesias agree to $6.275 million salary for 2018, avoiding arbitration

The Tigers announced on Wednesday evening that the club and shortstop Jose Iglesias agreed on a contract for the 2018 season, avoiding arbitration. Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports that it’s a one-year deal worth $6.275 million.

Iglesias, 28, was eligible for arbitration for the third and final time, which means he can become a free agent after the upcoming season. This past season, he hit a light .255/.288/.369 in 489 plate appearances. However, both defensive metrics and scouts paint him as an above-average defender at shortstop.

The rebuilding Tigers are still reportedly trying to trade Iglesias. The club already traded veteran second baseman Ian Kinsler this offseason. During last season, the Tigers moved J.D. Martinez, Alex Avila, Justin Upton, and Justin Verlander.