Report: Red Sox have made offer to J.D. Martinez in the range of five years and $100 million

ESPN’s Buster Olney reports that the Red Sox have made an offer to free agent outfielder J.D. Martinez in the range of five years and $100 million. Martinez is believed to be seeking a deal closer to seven years and $180 million. Given how slow the free agent market has moved this offseason, however, Martinez may end up having to lower his expectations.
Martinez, 30, is considered the top free agent hitter and has been linked to the Red Sox throughout the offseason. Last year, between the Tigers and Diamondbacks, Martinez hit .303/.376/.690 with 45 home runs and 104 RBI in 489 plate appearances.
Martinez has expressed his desire to continue playing in the outfield. However, the Red Sox are spoken for there with Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley, Jr., and Mookie Betts. They would need to move someone from the outfield to the bench (or, perhaps, to first base or DH) to facilitate Martinez’s wishes.
Last week, it was reported that Martinez is believed to be willing to remain unsigned going into spring training in order to get what he is asking for. Most of the top free agents remain unsigned as we inch closer to February.
On Monday, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras showed he was very confident heading into the 2018 season, saying, “I know that I’m going to be better than [Yadier Molina and Buster Posey].” Contreras explained that his goal is to become “the best catcher in the game for a long time — like it was with Yadier Molina, like it is with Buster Posey.”
Apparently, Contreras ruffled Molina’s feathers as the Cardinals’ veteran backstop took to Instagram to respond. Posting a picture of himself with Buster Posey and Salvador Perez, Molina wrote, “Respeten los rangos NOVATOS!! aqui con los q si han probao que son los duros!!” That loosely translates to “respect the ranks,” referring to Contreras as a novice.
Molina is no stranger to using Instagram to air his grievances. He apparently used the social media app to take a swipe or two at manager Mike Matheny last year.
Of course, Molina seems to be misreading the intent of Contreras. Contreras seems to think highly of Molina, having referred to him as being one of the best catchers in the game — even if it was in the past tense. Molina should know, being someone who also competes at the highest level, that having confidence is an important part of the recipe for success. Perhaps this will make for some interesting games during the season, breathing new life into the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry.