Report: Cubs sign Brian Duensing to two-year, $7 million deal

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Cubs have signed pitcher Brian Duensing to a two-year, $7 million contract.
Duensing, 34, spent last season with the Cubs and pitched effectively. He posted a 2.74 ERA with a 61/18 K/BB ratio across 62 1/3 innings. His 23.7 percent strikeout rate marked a career high and he didn’t sacrifice much in the way of control to do so.
According to Heyman, Duensing had offers for “significantly more money” from other teams, but chose to return to the Cubs because he enjoyed his time there in 2017. The lefty will fill the same role as last season, operating as a lefty specialist out of the bullpen.
On Monday, Cubs catcher Willson Contreras showed he was very confident heading into the 2018 season, saying, “I know that I’m going to be better than [Yadier Molina and Buster Posey].” Contreras explained that his goal is to become “the best catcher in the game for a long time — like it was with Yadier Molina, like it is with Buster Posey.”
Apparently, Contreras ruffled Molina’s feathers as the Cardinals’ veteran backstop took to Instagram to respond. Posting a picture of himself with Buster Posey and Salvador Perez, Molina wrote, “Respeten los rangos NOVATOS!! aqui con los q si han probao que son los duros!!” That loosely translates to “respect the ranks,” referring to Contreras as a novice.
Molina is no stranger to using Instagram to air his grievances. He apparently used the social media app to take a swipe or two at manager Mike Matheny last year.
Of course, Molina seems to be misreading the intent of Contreras. Contreras seems to think highly of Molina, having referred to him as being one of the best catchers in the game — even if it was in the past tense. Molina should know, being someone who also competes at the highest level, that having confidence is an important part of the recipe for success. Perhaps this will make for some interesting games during the season, breathing new life into the Cubs-Cardinals rivalry.