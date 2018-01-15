Yadier Molina plans to retire when his contract ends

Update (4:24 PM ET): Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports that pitching prospect Kyle Crick will head to the Pirates as part of the trade.

Crick, 25, was selected by the Giants in the first round (49th overall) of the 2011 draft. He made his major league debut last season, yielding 11 earned runs on 22 hits and 17 walks with 28 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings. MLB Pipeline rates him as the 16th-best prospect in the Giants’ system.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Giants have acquired outfielder Andrew McCutchen from the Pirates. The deal is pending a physical. The Pirates’ return is not yet known.

McCutchen, 31, bounced back from a mediocre 2016 by batting .279/.363/.486 with 28 home runs and 88 RBI in 650 plate appearances last season. The veteran can become a free agent after the season.

The Giants finished the 2017 regular season 64-98, but have made an effort to put a more competitive team together in 2018, adding McCutchen as well as third baseman Evan Longoria. According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports, the Giants are now out on free agent outfielder Lorenzo Cain after adding McCutchen. It’s known known if the Giants plan to put McCutchen in center field or in an outfield corner. The Pirates briefly moved him to right field due to his declining defense, then moved him back to center when Starling Marte was suspended last season.

The Pirates recently traded pitcher Gerrit Cole, so today’s trade comes as no surprise. McCutchen has been involved in trade rumors for well over a year.

