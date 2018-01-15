Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Report: Pirates sign Felipe Rivero to four-year contract extension

By Bill BaerJan 15, 2018, 5:42 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Pirates will sign reliever Felipe Rivero to a four-year contract extension that includes two club options. The total value of the deal is believed to be $22 million and each club option is worth $10 million.

Rivero, 26, did not come to an agreement with the Pirates to avoid arbitration in his first year of eligibility ahead of last Friday’s deadline. He requested a $2.9 million salary for the 2018 season while the Pirates countered at $2.4 million. This extension will cover all four years of Rivero’s arbitration eligibility and the two club options can cover his first two years of free agency as well.

Rivero was one of baseball’s best relievers last season, finishing with 21 saves, a 1.67 ERA, and an 88/20 K/BB ratio in 75 1/3 innings. The Pirates acquired him from the Nationals along with minor leaguer Taylor Hearn ahead of the 2016 non-waiver trade deadline in the Mark Melancon deal.

Presumably, Rivero’s extension was in the works before he knew anything about the Andrew McCutchen trade. He made a couple of tweets following this afternoon’s news. In one, he used only the “facepalm” emoji. The other was a .gif of The Office character Jim Halpert yelling, “What is going on?”

Yadier Molina plans to retire when his contract ends

Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 15, 2018, 4:37 PM EST
8 Comments

Last April, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Molina plans to hang up his spikes when that contract ends after the 2020 season. “Three more years, that’s it,” Molina said.

Molina, 35, set a career-high in RBI last season with 82 and also stole nine bases, but otherwise had a mediocre season by his standards. He hit .273/.312/.439 with 18 home runs in 543 plate appearances.

Molina has been with the Cardinals for the duration of his 14-year major league career after the Cardinals selected him in the fourth round of the 2000 draft. He transformed himself from a light-hitting backstop into an offensive threat, helping the Cardinals reach the playoffs nine times and win the World Series twice in 2006 and 2011.