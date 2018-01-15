Report: Nationals sign Howie Kendrick to two-year, $7 million deal

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reported this morning that the Nationals and utilityman Howie Kendrick were nearing a contract agreement. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic later confirmed that the two sides did indeed agree to terms on a two-year, $7 million contract.

Kendrick, 34, started last season with the Phillies and performed quite well when he was healthy. He hit .340/.397/.454 in 156 plate appearances. He battled a hamstring injury at the end of June and into July. The Phillies sent him to the Nationals ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline. In 52 games with the Nationals, Kendrick hit .293/.343/.494 in 178 PA.

The Nationals are spoken for at every position, so Kendrick will almost certainly contribute off the bench and serve as depth in the event of an injury. He had spent the vast majority of his career playing second base, but has played first and third base as well as in the outfield in recent years.

