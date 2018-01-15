Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Report: Nationals sign Howie Kendrick to two-year, $7 million deal

By Bill BaerJan 15, 2018, 1:30 PM EST
Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reported this morning that the Nationals and utilityman Howie Kendrick were nearing a contract agreement. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic later confirmed that the two sides did indeed agree to terms on a two-year, $7 million contract.

Kendrick, 34, started last season with the Phillies and performed quite well when he was healthy. He hit .340/.397/.454 in 156 plate appearances. He battled a hamstring injury at the end of June and into July. The Phillies sent him to the Nationals ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline. In 52 games with the Nationals, Kendrick hit .293/.343/.494 in 178 PA.

The Nationals are spoken for at every position, so Kendrick will almost certainly contribute off the bench and serve as depth in the event of an injury. He had spent the vast majority of his career playing second base, but has played first and third base as well as in the outfield in recent years.

Yadier Molina plans to retire when his contract ends

By Bill BaerJan 15, 2018, 4:37 PM EST
Last April, Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina signed a three-year, $60 million contract extension. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Molina plans to hang up his spikes when that contract ends after the 2020 season. “Three more years, that’s it,” Molina said.

Molina, 35, set a career-high in RBI last season with 82 and also stole nine bases, but otherwise had a mediocre season by his standards. He hit .273/.312/.439 with 18 home runs in 543 plate appearances.

Molina has been with the Cardinals for the duration of his 14-year major league career after the Cardinals selected him in the fourth round of the 2000 draft. He transformed himself from a light-hitting backstop into an offensive threat, helping the Cardinals reach the playoffs nine times and win the World Series twice in 2006 and 2011.