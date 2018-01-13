Report: Twins sign Addison Reed to two-year deal

Free agent right-hander Addison Reed has struck a two-year, $16.75 million deal with the Twins, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Twins are expected to announce the signing after Reed passes his physical.

The 29-year-old reliever began his 2017 season with the Mets, recording 19 saves and an impressive 2.57 ERA, 1.1 BB/9 and 8.8 SO/9 through 49 innings before he was flipped to the Red Sox at the trade deadline. After transitioning out of the closer role, Reed finished his limited run in Boston with a 3.33 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 9.3 SO/9 through 27 innings. He’s just two years removed from a career 2.6 fWAR year with the Mets, a performance the Twins are hoping to see the righty replicate over the next two years.

Reed represents the third bullpen addition for the Twins this offseason, following one-year deals for fellow right-hander Fernando Rodney and left-hander Zach Duke. He’ll likely compete with Rodney for another closer role in the spring, and should help pad a bullpen that placed 22nd among all major league clubs in 2017 with a cumulative 4.40 ERA and 2.2 fWAR.

