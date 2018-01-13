Getty Images

Report: Twins sign Addison Reed to two-year deal

By Ashley VarelaJan 13, 2018, 1:39 PM EST
Free agent right-hander Addison Reed has struck a two-year, $16.75 million deal with the Twins, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Twins are expected to announce the signing after Reed passes his physical.

The 29-year-old reliever began his 2017 season with the Mets, recording 19 saves and an impressive 2.57 ERA, 1.1 BB/9 and 8.8 SO/9 through 49 innings before he was flipped to the Red Sox at the trade deadline. After transitioning out of the closer role, Reed finished his limited run in Boston with a 3.33 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 9.3 SO/9 through 27 innings. He’s just two years removed from a career 2.6 fWAR year with the Mets, a performance the Twins are hoping to see the righty replicate over the next two years.

Reed represents the third bullpen addition for the Twins this offseason, following one-year deals for fellow right-hander Fernando Rodney and left-hander Zach Duke. He’ll likely compete with Rodney for another closer role in the spring, and should help pad a bullpen that placed 22nd among all major league clubs in 2017 with a cumulative 4.40 ERA and 2.2 fWAR.

Report: Padres sign Brad Hand to three-year extension

By Ashley VarelaJan 13, 2018, 11:53 AM EST
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Padres have agreed to a three-year extension with left-handed reliever Brad Hand, pending completion of a physical. The deal will guarantee Hand $19.75 million over three years and includes a club option for a fourth year. The team has yet to confirm the extension.

Hand, 27, is coming off of a phenomenal run with the Padres in 2017, one in which he reached a career-best 1.7 fWAR and received his first All-Star nomination. The lefty maintained a pristine 2.16 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 11.8 SO/9 through 79 1/3 innings, padding his efforts with 21 saves after transitioning into the closer role halfway through the year.

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman adds that the two sides initially filed at $3.6 million prior to Friday’s arbitration deadline, an agreement that will now be superseded by the extension. Assuming the club picks up the left-hander’s option in 2021, Hand will enter free agency prior to his age-32 season.