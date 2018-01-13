Report: Reds engaged in discussions with David Hernandez

The Reds are engaged in “serious discussions” with free agent right-hander David Hernandez, according to Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Hernandez is one of several bullpen targets on the club’s radar this winter, though Buchanan points out that they’re still far from finalizing a deal with any potential candidate.
Hernandez, 32, took a minor league contract with the Braves in the spring of 2017. He was flipped to the Angels for a player to be named later, and eked out a 2.23 ERA, 2.0 BB/9 and 9.2 SO/9 through 36 1/3 innings before the club dealt him to the Diamondbacks in July. The righty’s numbers took a slight downturn in Arizona, landing on a 4.82 ERA and 7.2 SO/9, but he continued to demonstrate exceptional control after limiting batters to an 0.5 BB/9 in 18 2/3 innings.
A deal isn’t imminent, however, and Buchanan adds that both Hernandez and the Reds have other avenues worth pursuing if they can’t converge on multi-year terms that would benefit both parties. The club signed fellow veteran right-hander Jared Hughes to a two-year, $4.5 million pact last month and are presumably looking for another arm or two to round out their relief options beyond Hughes, Michael Lorenzen, Rafael Iglesias and Wandy Peralta.
Free agent right-hander Addison Reed has struck a two-year, $16.75 million deal with the Twins, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Twins are expected to announce the signing after Reed passes his physical.
The 29-year-old reliever began his 2017 season with the Mets, recording 19 saves and an impressive 2.57 ERA, 1.1 BB/9 and 8.8 SO/9 through 49 innings before he was flipped to the Red Sox at the trade deadline. After transitioning out of the closer role, Reed finished his limited run in Boston with a 3.33 ERA, 3.0 BB/9 and 9.3 SO/9 through 27 innings. He’s just two years removed from a career 2.6 fWAR year with the Mets, a performance the Twins are hoping to see the righty replicate over the next two years.
Reed represents the third bullpen addition for the Twins this offseason, following one-year deals for fellow right-hander Fernando Rodney and left-hander Zach Duke. Mike Berardino of Pioneer Press adds that the signing reportedly came as some surprise to the veteran Rodney, who elected to sign with the Twins in order to secure a guaranteed closer role. Reed will likely be in the running for the role this spring as well, and will help pad a bullpen that placed 22nd among all major league clubs in 2017 with a cumulative 4.40 ERA and 2.2 fWAR.