Report: Padres sign Brad Hand to three-year extension

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Padres have agreed to a three-year extension with left-handed reliever Brad Hand, pending completion of a physical. The deal will guarantee Hand $19.75 million over three years and includes a club option for a fourth year. The team has yet to confirm the extension.

Hand, 27, is coming off of a phenomenal run with the Padres in 2017, one in which he reached a career-best 1.7 fWAR and received his first All-Star nomination. The lefty maintained a pristine 2.16 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 11.8 SO/9 through 79 1/3 innings, padding his efforts with 21 saves after transitioning into the closer role halfway through the year.

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman adds that the two sides initially filed at $3.6 million prior to Friday’s arbitration deadline, an agreement that will now be superseded by the extension. Assuming the club picks up the left-hander’s option in 2021, Hand will enter free agency prior to his age-32 season.

