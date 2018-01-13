Getty Images

Report: Cardinals interested in Chris Archer

By Ashley VarelaJan 13, 2018, 6:54 PM EST
Discussions between the Cardinals and Rays have “centered on Chris Archer,” Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Nothing appears to be imminent, and it’s worth noting that trade talks between the two sides fizzled out last month. Still, as club president John Mozeliak suggested Saturday, the Cardinals haven’t completely ruled out additional upgrades as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The 29-year-old Archer has drawn considerable interest around the league following a strong performance in 2017. The Rays’ ace went 10-12 in 34 starts, earning his second All-Star nomination with a 4.07 ERA, 2.7 BB/9 and 11.1 SO/9 in 201 innings. In September, a brief bout of forearm tightness raised some concerns about his durability, but no major structural damage was revealed and it seems unlikely that he’ll be plagued by the injury again in 2018.

The Cardinals may not have a strong need for another starting pitcher, as they’re currently poised to enter the 2018 season with a rotation featuring Carlos Martinez, Adam Wainwright, Michael Wacha, Luke Weaver and newcomer Miles Mikolas. There’s no question that a starter of Archer’s caliber would help them gain an edge over the rival Cubs, however, especially as Lance Lynn has already flown the coop, Alex Reyes is still working his way back from Tommy John surgery and Mikolas has yet to prove that he can duplicate the 2.25 ERA, 1.1 BB/9 and 9.1 SO/9 he posted in NPB last year.

Cubs owner Tom Ricketts says Sammy Sosa isn’t welcome back until he comes clean about PEDs

By Bill BaerJan 14, 2018, 4:14 PM EST
In an article for ESPN Chicago this weekend, Jesse Rogers reported that Cubs owner Tom Ricketts said that former Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa isn’t welcome back until he comes clean about his use of performance enhancing drugs. At the Cubs’ annual fan convention, Ricketts said, “Players from that era owe us a little bit of honesty. The only way to turn that page is to put everything on the table.”

Ricketts added, “I think we have to be sympathetic to that era … but the players owe us some honesty, too.”

Sosa, now 49 years old, spent 13 of his 18 seasons with the Cubs, hitting 545 of his 609 career home runs and becoming the franchise home run leader. The Cubs made the playoffs twice while he was there, in 1998 and in 2003. Sosa ranks ninth on the all-time home run leaderboard. According to Baseball Reference, he’s sixth on the Cubs’ all-time leaderboard in Wins Above Replacement at 58.5.

It’s clear that Sosa is otherwise worthy of the treatment teams give to their former legendary players, so for Ricketts to focus on Sosa’s alleged PED use is odd. The Cubs directly benefited from the excitement that Sosa created both on and off the field. Along with reaching the playoffs twice, attendance increased in a big way, peaking at over 3.2 million in 2004. The value of the Cubs increased and people who had invested in the Cubs saw better returns. Of course, Ricketts didn’t buy the Cubs until 2009, but those that did benefit from Sosa’s allegedly enhanced performance never offered to return any of the money they made. The Cubs never volunteered to have the team’s achievements during Sosa’s career stricken from the record.

As Rogers notes, the Cubs recently employed Manny Ramirez, a former player who was suspended 50 games in 2009 for failing a drug test. He was also reportedly among the 104 players to test positive in 2003, though he was never punished for it.

Furthermore, Ricketts’ moral crusade against Sosa rings hollow when the team acquired Aroldis Chapman ahead of the 2016 trade deadline and rode his arm to a championship. In December 2015, Chapman allegedly choked his girlfriend and fired off a gun eight times. MLB suspended him for 30 games, although charges were dropped. As we’ve mentioned here many times, just because charges were dropped doesn’t mean Chapman didn’t act in the way it was alleged. Victims often don’t cooperate with authorities due to fear of retribution from their abuser and/or to not have to relive their trauma. PED use, unlike domestic abuse, is a victimless crime. One does not get to blackball alleged PED users if one has knowingly employed alleged domestic abusers.

EDIT: As a reader on Twitter pointed out, Sosa was accused of beating his wife in the early 1990’s. According to a report from Kevin Van Valkenburg of The Baltimore Sun in 2005:

His wife of less than a year, Karenlie Bright, claimed in Dominican court that Sosa beat her, hit her on the head with a rum bottle and tried to kill her when she refused to grant him a divorce. Sosa denied the claims, and the mess quietly disappeared.

So if Ricketts is going to try to keep distance from his Cubs and Sosa, that should be the reason, not alleged PED use.