Getty Images

Report: Marlins sign Jumbo Diaz to minor league deal

By Ashley VarelaJan 12, 2018, 9:33 PM EST
1 Comment

Free agent right-hander Jumbo Diaz has signed a minor league contract with the Marlins, per a report from SB Nation’s Chris Cotillo. Diaz elected free agency from the Astros last November and had yet to find a landing place for the 2018 season. The club has not officially confirmed the signing.

Diaz, 33, was claimed off waivers by the Rays last March. He went 1-4 in 31 relief appearances and turned in a career-worst 5.70 ERA, 4.5 BB/9 and 8.4 SO/9 in 30 innings. In July, the righty signed a minor league deal with the Astros and found considerably more success with the club’s Triple-A affiliate, producing a 2.92 ERA, 3.6 BB/9 and 8.0 SO/9 in 12 1/3 innings.

The deal presumably comes with an invitation to major league spring training, where Diaz will compete for a bullpen spot among the likes of fellow right-handers Kyle Barraclough, Junichi Tazawa, Drew Steckenrider, Nick Wittgren and Brian Ellington. According to MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro, the Marlins are considering an eight-man bullpen again in 2018 as they look to bolster a questionable rotation. They ranked 23rd among all major league bullpens in 2017 with a collective 4.40 ERA and 2.0 fWAR.

Eric Filia suspended 50 games for second failed drug test

Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaJan 12, 2018, 6:57 PM EST
4 Comments

Mariners outfield prospect Eric Filia received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for a drug of abuse, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. The suspension marks the second time Filia has failed a drug test, and he’s expected to miss the start of the 2018 season as a result.

The 25-year-old outfielder played through his first full season in the minors in 2017, slashing an impressive .326/.407/.434 with five home runs and nine stolen bases in 567 plate appearances for High-A Modesto. He chased that performance with another stunning run in the Arizona Fall League, finishing a 22-game tear with a .408 average and 13 RBI. MLB Pipeline ranks him no. 21 in the Mariners’ system, citing above average on-base skills and pitch recognition that compensate for his weaknesses on the field.

The club released a brief statement following Filia’s suspension: