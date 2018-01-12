Players, teams rush to avoid arbitration ahead of Friday’s deadline

As mentioned in yesterday’s post, Friday marked the deadline for players and teams to come to an agreement to avoid arbitration. A player is eligible for arbitration if he has between three and six years of service time. In some cases, players with between two and three years of service time also become eligible for arbitration, known as “super two” players. If an agreement is not reached, both the player and his team submit a salary to an independent arbitrator and make a case for making more money or paying the player less. Either the player’s submitted figure or the team’s is selected; there is no middle ground. Whether or not players go to an arbitration hearing with their teams, they almost always get raises year over year even if they performed poorly.
There was a flurry of action on Friday in which players and their teams reached agreements to avoid going to an arbitration hearing. Here’s that list, which is still incomplete.
Angels
- 1B C.J. Cron: $2.3 million (first of three years of arbitration eligibility)
- P Tyler Skaggs: $1.875 million (first of three years)
- P Garrett Richards: $7.3 million (fourth of four years)
- P Matt Shoemaker: $4.125 million (second of four years)
- P J.C. Ramirez: $1.9 million (first of four years)
- P Jose Alvarez: $1.05 million (first of three years)
Astros
- C/DH Evan Gattis: $6.7 million (third of three years)
- P Lance McCullers: Salary unknown (first of four years)
- P Dallas Keuchel: $13.2 million (third of three years)
- P Brad Peacock: Salary unknown (second of four years)
Athletics
- P Blake Treinen: $2.15 million (first of three years)
- SS Marcus Semien: $3.125 million (first of three years)
- P Liam Hendriks: Salary unknown (second of three years)
- C Josh Phegley: Salary unknown (first of three years)
Blue Jays
- OF Ezequiel Carrera: $1.9 million (second of three years)
- 3B Josh Donaldson: $23 million (fourth of four years)
- P Aaron Sanchez: $2.7 million (first of three years)
- 2B Devon Travis: $1.45 million (first of three years)
- P Dominic Leone: $1.085 million (first of four years)
- OF Kevin Pillar: $3.25 million (first of three years)
Braves
- P Dan Winkler: $610,000 (first of three years)
- P Arodys Vizcaino: $3.4 million (third of four years)
Brewers
- P Corey Knebel: $3.65 million (first of four years)
- P Jimmy Nelson: $3.7 million (first of three years)
- IF Jonathan Villar: $2.55 million (first of three years)
- IF/OF Hernan Perez: Salary unknown (first of three years)
Cardinals
- OF Marcell Ozuna: $9 million (second of three years)
- P Michael Wacha: $5.3 million (second of three years)
- P Tyler Lyons: Salary unknown (first of three years)
Cubs
- P Justin Wilson: $4.25 million (third of three years)
- P Kyle Hendricks: $4.175 million (first of three years)
- 2B Tommy La Stella: $950,000 (first of three years)
- 3B Kris Bryant: $10.85 million (first of four years)
- SS Addison Russell: $3.2 million (first of four years)
Note: Bryant’s $10.85 million salary is a record for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time. Former Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard previously held the record, earning $10 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility going into the 2008 season.
Diamondbacks
- 3B Jake Lamb: $4.275 million (first of three years)
- OF A.J. Pollock: $7.75 million (third of three years)
- P Andrew Chafin: $1.195 million (first of three years)
- P Brad Boxberger: $1.85 million (second of three years)
- C Chris Hermann: $1.3 million (second of three years)
- P Taijuan Walker: $4.825 million (second of four years)
- P Robbie Ray: $3.95 million (first of three years)
Dodgers
- C Yasmani Grandal: $7.9 million (third of three years)
- P Pedro Baez: $1.5 million (first of three years)
- P Josh Fields: $2.2 million (second of three years)
- OF Enrique Hernandez: $1.6 million (first of three years)
- P Tony Cingrani: $2.3 million (second of three years)
- P Alex Wood: $6 million (second of three years)
Giants
- 2B Joe Panik: $3.45 million (first of three years)
- P Will Smith: $2.5 million (third of four years)
- P Hunter Strickland: $1.55 million (first of four years)
- P Sam Dyson: Salary unknown (second of four years)
- P Cory Gearrin: Salary unknown (second of three years)
Indians
- OF Lonnie Chisenhall: $5.5875 million (fourth of four years)
- P Danny Salazar: $5 million (second of four years)
Mariners
- P David Phelps: $5.55 million (fourth of four years)
- P James Paxton: $4.9 million (second of four years)
- P Erasmo Ramirez: Salary unknown (third of four years)
- P Nick Vincent: Salary unknown (second of three years)
Marlins
- IF Miguel Rojas: $1.18 million (first of three years)
- IF Derek Dietrich: Salary unknown (second of four years)
Mets
- P Matt Harvey: $5.625 million (third of three years)
- IF Wilmer Flores: $3.4 million (second of three years)
- C Travis d'Arnaud: $3.475 million (second of three years)
- P Jacob deGrom: $7.4 million (first of four years)
- P Hansel Robles: $900,000 (first of four years)
- P Noah Syndergaard: $2.975 million (first of four years)
- P A.J. Ramos: $9.225 million (third of three years)
Nationals
- P Tanner Roark: $6.475 million (second of three years)
- OF Michael Taylor: $2.525 million (first of three years)
- 3B Anthony Rendon: $12.3 million (third of four years)
Orioles
- P Zach Britton: $12 million (fourth of four years)
- P Brad Brach: $5.165 million (third of three years)
- 3B Manny Machado: $16 million (third of three years)
- C Caleb Joseph: $1.25 million (second of four years)
- IF Tim Beckham: $3.35 million (second of four years)
Padres
- SS Freddy Galvis: $6.825 million (third of three years)
- IF Cory Spangenberg: (first of three years)
- OF Matt Szczur: (first of four years)
- P Kirby Yates: $1.0625 million (first of three years)
Phillies
- 3B Maikel Franco: $2.95 million (first of four years)
- 2B Cesar Hernandez: $5.1 million (second of four years)
- P Luis Garcia: $1.2 million (first of three years)
Pirates
- SS Jordy Mercer: $6.75 million (third of three years)
- P Gerrit Cole: $6.75 million (second of three years)
- P George Kontos: $2.725 million (third of four years)
Rangers
- IF/OF Jurickson Profar: $1.05 million (second of four years)
- P Jake Diekman: $2.7125 million (third of three years)
- P Keone Kela: $1.2 million (first of four years)
Rays
- P Alex Colome: $5.3 million (first of three years)
- OF Corey Dickerson: $5.95 million (second of three years)
- OF Steven Souza, Jr.: $3.55 million (first of three years)
- P Dan Jennings: $2.375 million (third of four years)
- C Jesus Sucre: $925,000 (second of four years)
- IF Brad Miller: $4.5 million (second of three years)
- IF Matt Duffy: $930,000 (first of three years)
Red Sox
- OF Jackie Bradley, Jr.: $6.1 million (second of four years)
- P Joe Kelly: $3.825 million (third of three years)
- IF/OF Brock Holt: $2.225 million (second of three years)
- P Drew Pomeranz: $8.5 million (third of three years)
- P Brandon Workman: $835,000 (first of three years)
- C Sandy Leon: $1.95 million (second of four years)
- P Eduardo Rodriguez: $2.375 million (first of four years)
- SS Xander Bogaerts: $7.05 million (second of three years)
- C Christian Vazquez: $1.425 milion (first of three years)
Reds
- OF Billy Hamilton: $4.6 million (second of three years)
- P Anthony DeSclafani: $860,000 (first of three years)
- P Michael Lorenzen: $1.3125 million (first of four years)
Rockies
- OF Charlie Blackmon: $14 million (third of three years)
- P Chad Bettis: $2 million (first of three years)
- 2B D.J. LeMahieu: $8.5 million (third of three years)
- P Chris Rusin: $1.287 million
Royals
- P Nate Karns; $1.375 million (first of three years)
- P Kelvin Herrera: $7.9375 million (fourth of four years)
Tigers
- P Alex Wilson: $1.925 million (second of three years)
- P Shane Greene: $1.95 million (first of three years)
- 3B Nick Castellanos: $6.05 million (second of three years)
Twins
- IF Ehire Adrianza: $1 million (second of four years)
- 3B Eduardo Escobar: $4.85 million
- P Trevor May: $650,000
- P Ryan Pressly: $1.6 million (second of three years)
- OF/DH Robbie Grossman: $2 million (first of three years)
White Sox
- 1B Jose Abreu: $13 million (second of three years)
- P Luis Avilan: $2.45 million
- OF Leury Garcia: $1.175 million
- P Carlos Rodon: $2.3 million
Yankees
- P Adam Warren: $3.315 million (third of three years)
- P Dellin Betances: $5.1 million (second of three years)
- SS Didi Gregorius: $8.25 million (third of four years)
- C Austin Romine: $1.1 million (second of three years)
- P Sonny Gray: $6.5 million (second of three years)
If a player is not listed, it doesn’t necessarily mean he and his team haven’t reached an agreement — it could just be that the information hasn’t been made public yet. If indeed a player and his team weren’t able to come to terms, then the two sides will hash things out in an arbitration hearing next month.
As of right now, the known players who did not come to an agreement with their teams…
- Astros: OF George Springer, P Ken Giles, P Collin McHugh
- Springer filed for $10.5 million, Astros for $8.5 million
- Giles filed for $4.6 million, Astros for $4.2 million
- McHugh filed for $5 million, Astros for $4.55 million
- Athletics: P Kendall Graveman
- Graveman filed for $2.6 million, Athletics for $2.36 million
- Blue Jays: P Marcus Stroman, P Roberto Osuna
- Stroman filed for $6.9 million, Blue Jays for $6.5 million
- Osuna filed for $5.8 million, Blue Jays for $5.3 million
- Braves: P Mike Foltynewicz
- Foltynewicz filed for $2.3 million, Braves for $2.2 million
- Cubs: P Justin Grimm
- Grimm filed for $2.475 million, Cubs for $2.2 million
- Diamondbacks: P Shelby Miller
- Miller filed for $4.9 million, Diamondbacks for $4.7 million
- Indians: P Trevor Bauer
- Bauer filed for $6.525 million, Indians for $5.3 million
- Marlins: C J.T. Realmuto, 1B Justin Bour
- Realmuto filed for $3.5 million, Marlins for $2.9 million
- Bour filed for $3.4 million, Marlins for $3 million
- Mets: P Zack Wheeler
- Wheeler filed for $1.9 million, Mets for $1.5 million
- Orioles: P Kevin Gausman, 2B Jonathan Schoop
- Gausman filed for $6.225 million, Orioles for $5.3 million
- Schoop filed for $9 million, Orioles for $7.5 million
- Pirates: P Felipe Rivero
- Rivero filed for $2.9 million, Pirates for $2.4 million
- Rays: P Jake Odorizzi, SS Adeiny Hechavarria
- Odorizzi filed for $6.3 million, Rays for $6.05 million
- Hechavarria filed for $5.9 million, Rays for $5.35 million
- Red Sox: OF Mookie Betts
- Betts filed for $10.5 million, Red Sox for $7.5 million
- Reds: 2B Scooter Gennett, 3B Eugenio Suarez
- Gennett filed for $5.7 million, Reds for $5.1 million
- Suarez filed for $4.2 million, Reds for $3.75 million
- Royals: P Brandon Maurer
- Maurer filed for $3.95 million, Royals for $2.95 million
- Tigers: SS Jose Iglesias
- Iglesias filed for $6.8 million, Tigers for $5.6 million
- Twins: P Kyle Gibson
- Gibson filed for $4.55 million, Twins for $4.2 million
- White Sox: OF Avisail Garcia
- Garcia filed for $6.7 million, White Sox for $5.85 million