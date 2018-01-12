Eric Filia suspended 50 games for second failed drug test

As mentioned in yesterday’s post, Friday marked the deadline for players and teams to come to an agreement to avoid arbitration. A player is eligible for arbitration if he has between three and six years of service time. In some cases, players with between two and three years of service time also become eligible for arbitration, known as “super two” players. If an agreement is not reached, both the player and his team submit a salary to an independent arbitrator and make a case for making more money or paying the player less. Either the player’s submitted figure or the team’s is selected; there is no middle ground. Whether or not players go to an arbitration hearing with their teams, they almost always get raises year over year even if they performed poorly.

There was a flurry of action on Friday in which players and their teams reached agreements to avoid going to an arbitration hearing. Here’s that list, which is still incomplete.

Angels

Astros

C/DH Evan Gattis: $6.7 million (third of three years)

P Lance McCullers: Salary unknown (first of four years)

P Dallas Keuchel: $13.2 million (third of three years)

P Brad Peacock: Salary unknown (second of four years)

Athletics

P Blake Treinen: $2.15 million (first of three years)

SS Marcus Semien: $3.125 million (first of three years)

P Liam Hendriks: Salary unknown (second of three years)

C Josh Phegley: Salary unknown (first of three years)

Blue Jays

Braves

P Dan Winkler: $610,000 (first of three years)

P Arodys Vizcaino: $3.4 million (third of four years)

Brewers

P Corey Knebel: $3.65 million (first of four years)

P Jimmy Nelson: $3.7 million (first of three years)

IF Jonathan Villar: $2.55 million (first of three years)

IF/OF Hernan Perez: Salary unknown (first of three years)

Cardinals

OF Marcell Ozuna: $9 million (second of three years)

P Michael Wacha: $5.3 million (second of three years)

P Tyler Lyons: Salary unknown (first of three years)

Cubs

Note: Bryant’s $10.85 million salary is a record for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time. Former Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard previously held the record, earning $10 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility going into the 2008 season.

Diamondbacks

Dodgers

Giants

2B Joe Panik: $3.45 million (first of three years)

P Will Smith: $2.5 million (third of four years)

P Hunter Strickland: $1.55 million (first of four years)

P Sam Dyson: Salary unknown (second of four years)

P Cory Gearrin: Salary unknown (second of three years)

Indians

OF Lonnie Chisenhall: $5.5875 million (fourth of four years)

P Danny Salazar: $5 million (second of four years)

Mariners

P David Phelps: $5.55 million (fourth of four years)

P James Paxton: $4.9 million (second of four years)

P Erasmo Ramirez: Salary unknown (third of four years)

P Nick Vincent: Salary unknown (second of three years)

Marlins

IF Miguel Rojas: $1.18 million (first of three years)

IF Derek Dietrich: Salary unknown (second of four years)

Mets

Nationals

P Tanner Roark: $6.475 million (second of three years)

OF Michael Taylor: $2.525 million (first of three years)

3B Anthony Rendon: $12.3 million (third of four years)

Orioles

Padres

SS Freddy Galvis: $6.825 million (third of three years)

IF Cory Spangenberg: (first of three years)

OF Matt Szczur: (first of four years)

P Kirby Yates: $1.0625 million (first of three years)

Phillies

3B Maikel Franco: $2.95 million (first of four years)

2B Cesar Hernandez: $5.1 million (second of four years)

P Luis Garcia: $1.2 million (first of three years)

Pirates

SS Jordy Mercer: $6.75 million (third of three years)

P Gerrit Cole: $6.75 million (second of three years)

P George Kontos: $2.725 million (third of four years)

Rangers

IF/OF Jurickson Profar: $1.05 million (second of four years)

P Jake Diekman: $2.7125 million (third of three years)

P Keone Kela: $1.2 million (first of four years)

Rays

Red Sox

Reds

OF Billy Hamilton: $4.6 million (second of three years)

P Anthony DeSclafani: $860,000 (first of three years)

P Michael Lorenzen: $1.3125 million (first of four years)

Rockies

OF Charlie Blackmon: $14 million (third of three years)

P Chad Bettis: $2 million (first of three years)

2B D.J. LeMahieu: $8.5 million (third of three years)

P Chris Rusin: $1.287 million

Royals

P Nate Karns; $1.375 million (first of three years)

P Kelvin Herrera: $7.9375 million (fourth of four years)

Tigers

P Alex Wilson: $1.925 million (second of three years)

P Shane Greene: $1.95 million (first of three years)

3B Nick Castellanos: $6.05 million (second of three years)

Twins

White Sox

Yankees

If a player is not listed, it doesn’t necessarily mean he and his team haven’t reached an agreement — it could just be that the information hasn’t been made public yet. If indeed a player and his team weren’t able to come to terms, then the two sides will hash things out in an arbitration hearing next month.

As of right now, the known players who did not come to an agreement with their teams…

Follow @Baer_Bill