Eric Filia suspended 50 games for second failed drug test

Mariners outfield prospect Eric Filia received a 50-game suspension without pay after testing positive for a drug of abuse, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. The suspension marks the second time Filia has failed a drug test, and he’s expected to miss the start of the 2018 season as a result.
The 25-year-old outfielder played through his first full season in the minors in 2017, slashing an impressive .326/.407/.434 with five home runs and nine stolen bases in 567 plate appearances for High-A Modesto. He chased that performance with another stunning run in the Arizona Fall League, finishing a 22-game tear with a .408 average and 13 RBI. MLB Pipeline ranks him no. 21 in the Mariners’ system, citing above average on-base skills and pitch recognition that compensate for his weaknesses on the field.
The club released a brief statement following Filia’s suspension:
As mentioned in yesterday’s post, Friday marked the deadline for players and teams to come to an agreement to avoid arbitration. A player is eligible for arbitration if he has between three and six years of service time. In some cases, players with between two and three years of service time also become eligible for arbitration, known as “super two” players. If an agreement is not reached, both the player and his team submit a salary to an independent arbitrator and make a case for making more money or paying the player less. Either the player’s submitted figure or the team’s is selected; there is no middle ground. Whether or not players go to an arbitration hearing with their teams, they almost always get raises year over year even if they performed poorly.
There was a flurry of action on Friday in which players and their teams reached agreements to avoid going to an arbitration hearing. Here’s that list, which is still incomplete.
Note: Bryant’s $10.85 million salary is a record for a player eligible for arbitration for the first time. Former Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard previously held the record, earning $10 million in his first year of arbitration eligibility going into the 2008 season.
- 3B Jake Lamb: $4.275 million (first of three years)
- OF A.J. Pollock: $7.75 million (third of three years)
- P Andrew Chafin: $1.195 million (first of three years)
- P Brad Boxberger: $1.85 million (second of three years)
- C Chris Hermann: $1.3 million (second of three years)
- P Taijuan Walker: $4.825 million (second of four years)
- P Robbie Ray: $3.95 million (first of three years)
- IF/OF Jurickson Profar: $1.05 million (second of four years)
- P Jake Diekman: $2.7125 million (third of three years)
- P Keone Kela: $1.2 million (first of four years)
- P Alex Wilson: $1.925 million (second of three years)
- P Shane Greene: $1.95 million (first of three years)
- 3B Nick Castellanos: $6.05 million (second of three years)
If a player is not listed, it doesn’t necessarily mean he and his team haven’t reached an agreement — it could just be that the information hasn’t been made public yet. If indeed a player and his team weren’t able to come to terms, then the two sides will hash things out in an arbitration hearing next month.
As of right now, the known players who did not come to an agreement with their teams…
- Astros: OF George Springer, P Ken Giles, P Collin McHugh
- Springer filed for $10.5 million, Astros for $8.5 million
- Giles filed for $4.6 million, Astros for $4.2 million
- McHugh filed for $5 million, Astros for $4.55 million
- Athletics: P Kendall Graveman
- Graveman filed for $2.6 million, Athletics for $2.36 million
- Blue Jays: P Marcus Stroman, P Roberto Osuna
- Stroman filed for $6.9 million, Blue Jays for $6.5 million
- Osuna filed for $5.8 million, Blue Jays for $5.3 million
- Braves: P Mike Foltynewicz
- Foltynewicz filed for $2.3 million, Braves for $2.2 million
- Cubs: P Justin Grimm
- Grimm filed for $2.475 million, Cubs for $2.2 million
- Diamondbacks: P Shelby Miller
- Miller filed for $4.9 million, Diamondbacks for $4.7 million
- Indians: P Trevor Bauer
- Bauer filed for $6.525 million, Indians for $5.3 million
- Marlins: C J.T. Realmuto, 1B Justin Bour
- Realmuto filed for $3.5 million, Marlins for $2.9 million
- Bour filed for $3.4 million, Marlins for $3 million
- Mets: P Zack Wheeler
- Wheeler filed for $1.9 million, Mets for $1.5 million
- Orioles: P Kevin Gausman, 2B Jonathan Schoop
- Gausman filed for $6.225 million, Orioles for $5.3 million
- Schoop filed for $9 million, Orioles for $7.5 million
- Pirates: P Felipe Rivero
- Rivero filed for $2.9 million, Pirates for $2.4 million
- Rays: P Jake Odorizzi, SS Adeiny Hechavarria
- Odorizzi filed for $6.3 million, Rays for $6.05 million
- Hechavarria filed for $5.9 million, Rays for $5.35 million
- Red Sox: OF Mookie Betts
- Betts filed for $10.5 million, Red Sox for $7.5 million
- Reds: 2B Scooter Gennett, 3B Eugenio Suarez
- Gennett filed for $5.7 million, Reds for $5.1 million
- Suarez filed for $4.2 million, Reds for $3.75 million
- Royals: P Brandon Maurer
- Maurer filed for $3.95 million, Royals for $2.95 million
- Tigers: SS Jose Iglesias
- Iglesias filed for $6.8 million, Tigers for $5.6 million
- Twins: P Kyle Gibson
- Gibson filed for $4.55 million, Twins for $4.2 million
- White Sox: OF Avisail Garcia
- Garcia filed for $6.7 million, White Sox for $5.85 million