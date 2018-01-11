Yankees willing to pay ‘at least half’ of Jacoby Ellsbury’s salary

Jon Heyman reports that the Yankees are willing to pay “at least half” of Jacoby Ellsbury‘s contract in order to unload him.

That’s a lot of money, but given that Ellsbury is owed $21.142 million per year through 2020 with a $5 million buyout for this $21 million club option for 2021, he’d still be owed far more than his production currently supports. To wit: the 34-year-old outfielder has hit a meager .261/.331/.372 over the last three seasons with 63 stolen bases.

His contract, to which the Yankees signed him following the 2013 season, when he was 30 years-old, stands as one of baseball’s worst deals these days. And is likely on the back of the mind of all of baseball’s GMs as they contemplate free agent deals this offseason.

