White Sox sign Miguel Gonzalez again

Old Friend Alert: the White Sox have signed their erstwhile starter, Miguel Gonzalez, to a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Gonzalez posted a decent 4.02 ERA in 268.2 innings in 46 games (45 starts) with the White Sox between parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The Chisox dealt him to the Rangers at the end of August last season after which he put up five not-so-good starts in Texas. Over the course of his career he’s basically an average starter who will eat 150 innings or so for you even if he’s not overpowering anyone.

His job now: eat them innings and buy some time as the Sox’ younger starters emerge. And, hey, if he eats them super effectively, get flipped again at the trade deadline.

