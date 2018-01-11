Getty Images

White Sox sign Miguel Gonzalez again

By Craig CalcaterraJan 11, 2018, 1:20 PM EST
1 Comment

Old Friend Alert: the White Sox have signed their erstwhile starter, Miguel Gonzalez, to a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

Gonzalez posted a decent 4.02 ERA in 268.2 innings in 46 games (45 starts) with the White Sox between parts of the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The Chisox dealt him to the Rangers at the end of August last season after which he put up five not-so-good starts in Texas. Over the course of his career he’s basically an average starter who will eat 150 innings or so for you even if he’s not overpowering anyone.

His job now: eat them innings and buy some time as the Sox’ younger starters emerge. And, hey, if he eats them super effectively, get flipped again at the trade deadline.

Nationals sign Edwin Jackson to a minor league deal

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 11, 2018, 4:43 PM EST
Leave a comment

Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have signed veteran pitcher Edwin Jackson to a minor league deal. He notes that Jackson will earn $1.5 million if he makes the major league roster and can earn an additional $1.4 million in incentives.

Jackson, 34, spent last season with the Orioles and Nationals. In 76 total innings, he posted a 5.21 ERA with a 60/29 K/BB ratio. His last two seasons, pitching mostly as a starter, have been abysmal. He had success in 2015 with the Cubs and Braves pitching out of the bullpen. For now, though, Jackson will operate as rotation depth.