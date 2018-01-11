Tigers claim Johnny Barbato off waivers from Pirates

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Tigers have claimed righty reliever Johnny Barbato off waivers from the Pirates. Barbato had been designated for assignment by Pittsburgh last week.

Barbato posted a 4.08 ERA and 23/18 K/BB ratio in 28.2 innings out of the Buccos’ bullpen last year. He pitched poorly in 13 games for the Yankees in 2016.

The Tigers are obviously in full rebuild mode. Any fodder to run out against opponents’ cannons at this point is welcome to wear the English D.

