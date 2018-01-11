Tigers claim Johnny Barbato off waivers from Pirates

The Tigers have claimed righty reliever Johnny Barbato off waivers from the Pirates. Barbato had been designated for assignment by Pittsburgh last week.
Barbato posted a 4.08 ERA and 23/18 K/BB ratio in 28.2 innings out of the Buccos’ bullpen last year. He pitched poorly in 13 games for the Yankees in 2016.
The Tigers are obviously in full rebuild mode. Any fodder to run out against opponents’ cannons at this point is welcome to wear the English D.
Jorge Castillo of the Washington Post reports that the Nationals have signed veteran pitcher Edwin Jackson to a minor league deal. He notes that Jackson will earn $1.5 million if he makes the major league roster and can earn an additional $1.4 million in incentives.
Jackson, 34, spent last season with the Orioles and Nationals. In 76 total innings, he posted a 5.21 ERA with a 60/29 K/BB ratio. His last two seasons, pitching mostly as a starter, have been abysmal. He had success in 2015 with the Cubs and Braves pitching out of the bullpen. For now, though, Jackson will operate as rotation depth.