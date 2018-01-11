Getty Images

The Yankees are willing to pay “at least half” of Jacoby Ellsbury’s salary

By Craig CalcaterraJan 11, 2018, 11:09 AM EST
21 Comments

Jon Heyman reports that the Yankees are willing to pay “at least half” of Jacoby Ellsbury‘s contract in order to unload him.

That’s a lot of money, but given that Ellsbury is owed $21.142 million per year through 2020 with a $5 million buyout for this $21 million club option for 2021, he’d still be owed far more than his production currently supports. To wit: the 34-year-old outfielder has hit a meager .261/.331/.372 over the last three seasons with 63 stolen bases.

His contract, to which the Yankees signed him following the 2013 season, when he was 30 years-old, stands as one of baseball’s worst deals these days. And is likely on the back of the mind of all of baseball’s GMs as they contemplate free agent deals this offseason.

Tigers claim Johnny Barbato off waivers from the Pirates

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJan 11, 2018, 2:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Tigers have claimed righty reliever Johnny Barbato off waivers from the Pirates. Barbato had been designated for assignment by Pittsburgh last week.

Barbato posted a 4.08 ERA and 23/18 K/BB ratio in 28.2 innings out of the Buccos’ bullpen last year. He pitched poorly in 13 games for the Yankees in 2016.

The Tigers are obviously in full rebuild mode. Any fodder to run out against opponents’ cannons at this point is welcome to wear the English D.