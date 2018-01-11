Teams and players have until Friday to exchange arbitration figures

Friday marks the deadline for teams and players to exchange arbitration figures. Players on a team’s 40-man roster with between three and six years of major league service time (and in certain cases, between two and three) are eligible for arbitration. If the team and the player can’t come to an agreement on a salary for the 2018 season, the case will go to an arbitration hearing next month. An independent panel will decide whether the player is deserving of the salary figure he submitted or the figure the team submitted; it is either-or with no middle ground.
Thursday has seen quite a few agreements ahead of Friday’s deadline. Those are…
- P Zach McAllister (Indians): $2.45 million (third year of arbitration eligibility of three total years)
- OF Jake Marisnick (Astros): $1.9 million (second of four eligible years)
- P Blake Parker (Angels): $1.8 million (first of three years)
- P Chris Rusin (Rockies): $1.2875 million (first of three years)
- OF Randal Grichuk (Cardinals): $2.6 million (first of three years)
- C Mike Zunino (Mariners): $2.975 million (first of three years)
- P Chris Hatcher (Athletics): $2.1 million (third of four years)
- C James McCann (Tigers): $2.375 million (first of three years)
- P Tommy Kahnle (Yankees): $1.3125 million (first of three years)
This list will be updated as new information comes in.
Players to have avoided arbitration prior to Thursday…
- P Cody Allen (Indians): $10.575 million (third of three years)
- OF Khris Davis (Athletics): $10.5 million (second of three years)
- C Cameron Rupp (Phillies): $2.05 million (first of three years)
- P Randall Delgado (Diamondbacks): $2.25 million (third of three years)
- OF Ryan Rua (Rangers): $870,000 (first of four years)
- P Andrew Heaney (Angels): $800,000 (first of four years)
- P Carson Smith (Red Sox): $850,000 (first of three years)
- P Steven Wright (Red Sox): $1.1 million (first of three years)
- P Tyler Thornburg (Red Sox): $2.05 million (second of three years)
- C Steven Vogt (Brewers): $3.065 million (second of three years)
- P Blake Wood (Angels): $1.45 million (third of three years)
- P Robbie Erlin (Padres): $650,000 (first of three years)
- P Chase Whitley (Braves): $800,000 (first of three years)
- IF Andrew Romine (Mariners): $1.05 million (third of three years)
- OF Abraham Almonte (Indians): $825,000 (first of three years)
- P Dan Otero (Indians): signed contract extension worth $2.5 million over two years (covers second and third years of eligibility)
- P Mike Morin (Royals): $750,000 (first of three years), later selected off waivers by the Mariners
- P Yimi Garcia (Dodgers): $630,000 (first of three years)
- P Danny Farquhar (White Sox): $1.05 million (second of four years)
- P Rex Brothers (Braves): $1.1 million (second of three years)
- P Carter Capps (Padres): $1.0625 million (second of three years)
- P Blaine Hardy (Tigers): $795,000 (first of four years)