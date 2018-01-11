Nationals sign Edwin Jackson to a minor league deal

Friday marks the deadline for teams and players to exchange arbitration figures. Players on a team’s 40-man roster with between three and six years of major league service time (and in certain cases, between two and three) are eligible for arbitration. If the team and the player can’t come to an agreement on a salary for the 2018 season, the case will go to an arbitration hearing next month. An independent panel will decide whether the player is deserving of the salary figure he submitted or the figure the team submitted; it is either-or with no middle ground.

Thursday has seen quite a few agreements ahead of Friday’s deadline. Those are…

This list will be updated as new information comes in.

Players to have avoided arbitration prior to Thursday…

Follow @Baer_Bill