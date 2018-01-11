Major League Baseball is investigating sexual assault allegations against Miguel Sano

In late December a photographer for the Minnesota Twins website, Twins Daily, alleged that Miguel Sano assaulted her a few years ago. Her name is Betsy Bissen, and she offered a detailed account of the incident. In it she said that in 2015 Sano was at an autograph signing at a store at which she volunteered. After the signing, Sano grabbed her wrist and forced her to accompany him to a nearby store where. While there he attempted to force her through a doorway near the restrooms, tried to kiss her multiple times and continued to hold her, forcibly and painfully, by her wrist, in an effort to get her into the bathroom with him. She said the struggle lasted for 10 minutes, and her screams for help went unanswered.

Today Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press confirms Major League Baseball has launched an investigation into sexual assault claims against Sano, telling him that the league “began its review of the matter immediately upon learning of the allegations.”

Today Twins general manager Thad Levine acknowledged the investigation as well, saying that the club is in wait-and-see mode as the league does its work.

Sano will no doubt face a suspension if the league determines that he violated its rules or otherwise acted inappropriately.

