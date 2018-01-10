Starlin Castro asks the Marlins to trade him

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Starlin Castro has requested a trade from the Marlins. The reasoning is not surprising: he doesn’t want to be on a rebuilding team like the Marlins, which is likely to continue to jettison what remaining veterans they have, such as Christian Yellich.

When he was traded from the Yankees to the Marlins in the Giancarlo Stanton deal many assumed Castro would himself be flipped. There has been little chatter on that front thus far, however.

Castro will make $10.875 million in 2018, $11.857 million in 2019 and has a $16 million club option for 2020. He hit .300/.338/.454 with 16 home runs in 2017, missing some time due to a nagging hamstring injury. He could help a lot of teams — the Mets were reportedly interested in him earlier this offseason — but at the moment there is no suggestion the Marlins are willing or able to deal him. His demands notwithstanding.

