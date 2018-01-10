Report: Mets sign Jay Bruce to three-year, $39 million contract

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that free agent outfielder Jay Bruce is expected to sign with the Mets. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it’s a three-year, $39 million contract. The deal is expected to be finalized tonight.
Bruce, 30, spent last season with the Mets and Indians, batting a composite .254/.324/.508 with 36 home runs and 101 RBI. In the ALDS, Bruce hit a pair of home runs in five games against the Yankees.
As a Met, over two half-seasons in 2016 and ’17, Bruce hit .245/.313/.482 with 37 home runs and 94 RBI in 635 plate appearances.
The Indians and closer Cody Allen have avoided arbitration, agreeing on a $10.575 million salary for the 2018 season, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Allen was eligible for arbitration for the third and final time.
Allen, 29, recorded 30 saves with a 2.94 ERA and a 92/21 K/BB ratio in 67 1/3 innings last season, helping the Indians return to the postseason. Across his six-year career with the Indians, Allen has racked up 122 saves with a 2.67 ERA and 484 strikeouts in 373 2/3 innings, establishing himself as one of the better closers in the league.
The Indians’ other pending arbitration cases include Trevor Bauer, Lonnie Chisenhall, Danny Salazar, and Zach McAllister.