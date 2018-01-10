Report: Mets sign Jay Bruce to three-year, $39 million contract

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reports that free agent outfielder Jay Bruce is expected to sign with the Mets. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, it’s a three-year, $39 million contract. The deal is expected to be finalized tonight.

Bruce, 30, spent last season with the Mets and Indians, batting a composite .254/.324/.508 with 36 home runs and 101 RBI. In the ALDS, Bruce hit a pair of home runs in five games against the Yankees.

As a Met, over two half-seasons in 2016 and ’17, Bruce hit .245/.313/.482 with 37 home runs and 94 RBI in 635 plate appearances.

Follow @Baer_Bill