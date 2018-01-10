Phillies, Cameron Rupp avoid arbitration

The Phillies and catcher Cameron Rupp have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a $2.05 million salary for the 2018 season, Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Rupp had been eligible for arbitration for the first of three years.
Rupp, 29, hit .217/.299/.417 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI in 331 plate appearances last season. He was the starting catcher for most of the first half with Andrew Knapp backing him up. He split time with Jorge Alfaro behind the plate for most of the second half.
According to Gelb, Rupp and Knapp will compete for one spot on the 25-man roster in spring training. Alfaro is expected to have cemented a roster spot since he is out of options, which means he can’t be sent to the minor leagues without his permission.
The Phillies have other pending arbitration cases with Cesar Hernandez, Maikel Franco, and Luis Garcia.
At FanGraphs today, Dave Cameron announced that he has been hired by the Padres to build a research and development department. Cameron, who has also written elsewhere, had been working full-time for FanGraphs since 2010. As Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union Tribune notes, Cameron has a degree in economics from UNC Greensboro.
During his time at FanGraphs, Cameron never appeared to shy away from a controversial opinion, even before analytics had industry-wide acceptance. Interestingly, Cameron listed first baseman Eric Hosmer as his No. 1 “free agent landmine” for this offseason, referring to players who aren’t likely to live up to the contracts they are likely to command. The Padres reportedly made Hosmer a seven-year, $147 million contract offer recently.
Cameron joins the growing list of Internet baseball writers now working in front offices.
Brian McBurney had been the Padres’ director of research and development but left the team at the start of December.