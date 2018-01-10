Phillies, Cameron Rupp avoid arbitration

The Phillies and catcher Cameron Rupp have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a $2.05 million salary for the 2018 season, Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Rupp had been eligible for arbitration for the first of three years.

Rupp, 29, hit .217/.299/.417 with 14 home runs and 34 RBI in 331 plate appearances last season. He was the starting catcher for most of the first half with Andrew Knapp backing him up. He split time with Jorge Alfaro behind the plate for most of the second half.

According to Gelb, Rupp and Knapp will compete for one spot on the 25-man roster in spring training. Alfaro is expected to have cemented a roster spot since he is out of options, which means he can’t be sent to the minor leagues without his permission.

The Phillies have other pending arbitration cases with Cesar Hernandez, Maikel Franco, and Luis Garcia.

