Indians, Cody Allen avoid arbitration

The Indians and closer Cody Allen have avoided arbitration, agreeing on a $10.575 million salary for the 2018 season, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Allen was eligible for arbitration for the third and final time.

Allen, 29, recorded 30 saves with a 2.94 ERA and a 92/21 K/BB ratio in 67 1/3 innings last season, helping the Indians return to the postseason. Across his six-year career with the Indians, Allen has racked up 122 saves with a 2.67 ERA and 484 strikeouts in 373 2/3 innings, establishing himself as one of the better closers in the league.

The Indians’ other pending arbitration cases include Trevor Bauer, Lonnie Chisenhall, Danny Salazar, and Zach McAllister.

Follow @Baer_Bill