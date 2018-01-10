Brewers release Taylor Jungmann, who will go to Japan

The Milwaukee Brewers announced a bit ago that pitcher Taylor Jungmann has been released in order to allow him to pursue an opportunity in Japan. The Brewers needed to make some sort of 40-man roster move to make way for Boone Logan, who was signed today, and this was it.

It’s not known which club Jungmann will be joining in NPB, but whoever gets him will have a pretty spiffy pitcher on their hands. The 28-year-old Jungmann spent most of 2017 season in the minors, posting a 3.06 ERA and 113/56 K/BB ratio in 123.1 innings between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Colorado Springs. While he hasn’t pitched fantastically at the big league level — he holds a 4.54 career ERA in 146.2 innings for Milwaukee and was pummeled in nine games over the past two seasons — he pitched quite well in 21 starts in his rookie season in 2015, suggesting he has some promise.

Now that promise, if it is realized, will be realized in the NPB.

Follow @craigcalcaterra