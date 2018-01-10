Brewers release Taylor Jungmann, who will go to Japan

The Milwaukee Brewers announced a bit ago that pitcher Taylor Jungmann has been released in order to allow him to pursue an opportunity in Japan. The Brewers needed to make some sort of 40-man roster move to make way for Boone Logan, who was signed today, and this was it.
It’s not known which club Jungmann will be joining in NPB, but whoever gets him will have a pretty spiffy pitcher on their hands. The 28-year-old Jungmann spent most of 2017 season in the minors, posting a 3.06 ERA and 113/56 K/BB ratio in 123.1 innings between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Colorado Springs. While he hasn’t pitched fantastically at the big league level — he holds a 4.54 career ERA in 146.2 innings for Milwaukee and was pummeled in nine games over the past two seasons — he pitched quite well in 21 starts in his rookie season in 2015, suggesting he has some promise.
Now that promise, if it is realized, will be realized in the NPB.
At FanGraphs today, Dave Cameron announced that he has been hired by the Padres to build a research and development department. Cameron, who has also written elsewhere, had been working full-time for FanGraphs since 2010. As Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union Tribune notes, Cameron has a degree in economics from UNC Greensboro.
During his time at FanGraphs, Cameron never appeared to shy away from a controversial opinion, even before analytics had industry-wide acceptance. Interestingly, Cameron listed first baseman Eric Hosmer as his No. 1 “free agent landmine” for this offseason, referring to players who aren’t likely to live up to the contracts they are likely to command. The Padres reportedly made Hosmer a seven-year, $147 million contract offer recently.
Cameron joins the growing list of Internet baseball writers now working in front offices.
Brian McBurney had been the Padres’ director of research and development but left the team at the start of December.