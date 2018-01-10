Braves release Adonis Garcia, allowing him to sign with Korean team

The Braves announced they have released third baseman Adonis Garcia. Garcia was reported in late December to have a deal in place with the LG Twins of the Korean Baseball Organization. This move allows him to pursue it. He likely requested the release.

Garcia, who turns 33 in April, has played for the Atlanta Braves for the past three seasons, where he has hit .267/.300/.414 with 29 homers in 944 plate appearances. He spent most of 2016 as the Braves starting third baseman but missed much of 2017 with ligament damage in his left hand. He is a poor defensive third baseman and can’t really play anywhere else. Between that and the fact that he is nearly 33 years-old, he clearly was not in the Braves’ future plans, so it’s not surprising that they let him go.

Good luck in Korea, Adonis.

Follow @craigcalcaterra