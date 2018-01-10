Athletics, Khris Davis avoid arbitration

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Athletics and OF/DH Khris Davis have avoided arbitration, agreeing on a $10.5 million salary for the 2018 season. Davis was eligible for arbitration for the second of three years.
Davis, 30, set career-highs in home runs (43) and RBI (110) while batting .247/.336/.528 in 652 plate appearances last season. He figures to be the Athletics’ full-time DH in 2018. The A’s may attempt to move him by the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline as well.
The Athletics’ other pending arbitration cases include Marcus Semien, Kendall Graveman, Chris Hatcher, Liam Hendriks, Blake Treinen, and Josh Phegley.
At FanGraphs today, Dave Cameron announced that he has been hired by the Padres to build a research and development department. Cameron, who has also written elsewhere, had been working full-time for FanGraphs since 2010. As Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union Tribune notes, Cameron has a degree in economics from UNC Greensboro.
During his time at FanGraphs, Cameron never appeared to shy away from a controversial opinion, even before analytics had industry-wide acceptance. Interestingly, Cameron listed first baseman Eric Hosmer as his No. 1 “free agent landmine” for this offseason, referring to players who aren’t likely to live up to the contracts they are likely to command. The Padres reportedly made Hosmer a seven-year, $147 million contract offer recently.
Cameron joins the growing list of Internet baseball writers now working in front offices.
Brian McBurney had been the Padres’ director of research and development but left the team at the start of December.