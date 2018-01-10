Angels sign catcher Rene Rivera

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Los Angeles Angels have signed catcher Rene Rivera to a one-year deal. He’ll make $2.8 million.

Rivera hit .252/.305/.431 in 237 plate appearances for the Mets and Cubs in 2017. For his career he’s a .220/.271/.349 hitter, but it’s not like you’re paying your backup catcher to hit. He’s good at nailing baserunners, though, throwing out 36% of attempted base-stealers over the course of his nine-year career.

Not that he’ll get a ton of work in Anaheim. The Angels starting catcher, Martin Maldonado, won the Gold Glove last season and played in 138 games.

