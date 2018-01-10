Angels sign catcher Rene Rivera

The Los Angeles Angels have signed catcher Rene Rivera to a one-year deal. He’ll make $2.8 million.
Rivera hit .252/.305/.431 in 237 plate appearances for the Mets and Cubs in 2017. For his career he’s a .220/.271/.349 hitter, but it’s not like you’re paying your backup catcher to hit. He’s good at nailing baserunners, though, throwing out 36% of attempted base-stealers over the course of his nine-year career.
Not that he’ll get a ton of work in Anaheim. The Angels starting catcher, Martin Maldonado, won the Gold Glove last season and played in 138 games.
Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports that the Rangers and 1B/OF Ryan Rua have avoided arbitration, agreeing on an $870,000 salary for the 2018 season. Rua was eligible for arbitration for the first of four seasons.
Rua, 27, hit .217/.294/.333 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 144 plate appearances last season. He has been underwhelming offensively since debuting in 2014. His roster spot is anything but cemented, so he’ll vie for a spot on the Rangers’ bench in spring training.
The Rangers’ other arbitration-eligible players include pitchers Keone Kela and Jake Diekman, and infielder Jurickson Profar.