Agent fired for allegedly filming clients as they showered

I’ve been running this site for nearly nine years. We’ve put up something like 67,000 individual posts in that time. Never, however, have we come across something like this.
Robert Murray of FanRag sports reports that baseball agent Jason Wood of CSE Talent Agency has been fired after it was discovered that he was filming players he represents while they took showers in his home. The scheme was discovered when a player who chose to remain anonymous found a camera while using the shower at Woods’ home. The player fired Wood and then it filtered up from there. Murray says multiple clients of Wood were filmed this way.
Wood had represented Andrew Benintendi of the Red Sox and some other, mostly younger players. Now he’s representing no one. And, in all likelihood, will be facing charges of some kind.
UPDATE: CSE Talent has released a statement regarding Wood’s termination:
(via Deadspin)
At FanGraphs today, Dave Cameron announced that he has been hired by the Padres to build a research and development department. Cameron, who has also written elsewhere, had been working full-time for FanGraphs since 2010. As Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union Tribune notes, Cameron has a degree in economics from UNC Greensboro.
During his time at FanGraphs, Cameron never appeared to shy away from a controversial opinion, even before analytics had industry-wide acceptance. Interestingly, Cameron listed first baseman Eric Hosmer as his No. 1 “free agent landmine” for this offseason, referring to players who aren’t likely to live up to the contracts they are likely to command. The Padres reportedly made Hosmer a seven-year, $147 million contract offer recently.
Cameron joins the growing list of Internet baseball writers now working in front offices.
Brian McBurney had been the Padres’ director of research and development but left the team at the start of December.