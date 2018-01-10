Agent fired for allegedly filming clients as they showered

I’ve been running this site for nearly nine years. We’ve put up something like 67,000 individual posts in that time. Never, however, have we come across something like this.

Robert Murray of FanRag sports reports that baseball agent Jason Wood of CSE Talent Agency has been fired after it was discovered that he was filming players he represents while they took showers in his home. The scheme was discovered when a player who chose to remain anonymous found a camera while using the shower at Woods’ home. The player fired Wood and then it filtered up from there. Murray says multiple clients of Wood were filmed this way.

Wood had represented Andrew Benintendi of the Red Sox and some other, mostly younger players. Now he’s representing no one. And, in all likelihood, will be facing charges of some kind.

UPDATE: CSE Talent has released a statement regarding Wood’s termination:

Here's a statement from CSE on the firing of agent Jason Wood after he allegedly used a hidden camera to film clients. pic.twitter.com/9nNHQ4xjsR — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 10, 2018

(via Deadspin)

