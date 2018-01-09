Reds sign Vance Worley to a minor league deal

The Cincinnati Reds have signed Vance Worley to a minor league deal.

Worley pitched in 24 games for the Miami Marlins last year, 12 as a starter, and posted an ugly 6.91 ERA, giving up 99 hits in 71.2 innings. He was much better in 2016 with the Orioles, in which he had a 3.53 ERA with a much lower hit rate in 31 relief appearances and four starts.

Worley is no great shakes, but he’s probably not as bad as his 2017 looked. No reason for a team like the Reds not to take a look at him to see if he can serve as an innings eater, a mopup guy and/or an emergency starter on occasion.

