Reds sign Vance Worley to a minor league deal

The Cincinnati Reds have signed Vance Worley to a minor league deal.
Worley pitched in 24 games for the Miami Marlins last year, 12 as a starter, and posted an ugly 6.91 ERA, giving up 99 hits in 71.2 innings. He was much better in 2016 with the Orioles, in which he had a 3.53 ERA with a much lower hit rate in 31 relief appearances and four starts.
Worley is no great shakes, but he’s probably not as bad as his 2017 looked. No reason for a team like the Reds not to take a look at him to see if he can serve as an innings eater, a mopup guy and/or an emergency starter on occasion.
Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports that the Rangers and 1B/OF Ryan Rua have avoided arbitration, agreeing on an $870,000 salary for the 2018 season. Rua was eligible for arbitration for the first of four seasons.
Rua, 27, hit .217/.294/.333 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 144 plate appearances last season. He has been underwhelming offensively since debuting in 2014. His roster spot is anything but cemented, so he’ll vie for a spot on the Rangers’ bench in spring training.
The Rangers’ other arbitration-eligible players include pitchers Keone Kela and Jake Diekman, and infielder Jurickson Profar.