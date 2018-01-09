Rangers, Ryan Rua avoid arbitration

Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star Telegram reports that the Rangers and 1B/OF Ryan Rua have avoided arbitration, agreeing on an $870,000 salary for the 2018 season. Rua was eligible for arbitration for the first of four seasons.

Rua, 27, hit .217/.294/.333 with three home runs and 12 RBI in 144 plate appearances last season. He has been underwhelming offensively since debuting in 2014. His roster spot is anything but cemented, so he’ll vie for a spot on the Rangers’ bench in spring training.

The Rangers’ other arbitration-eligible players include pitchers Keone Kela and Jake Diekman, and infielder Jurickson Profar.

