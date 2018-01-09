Noah Syndergaard is in the Best Shape of His Life

Last year Mets ace Noah Syndergaard showed up to camp following an intense offseason workout regime that left him with 17 extra pounds of muscle. I don’t think he ever officially declared himself to be in The Best Shape of His Life, but it was definitely one of those body transformation stories which signaled as much.

Once the season started, though, he only made seven starts due to a series of injuries. Injuries many speculated were attributable to his extra bulk and strength. So, in age-old Best Shape of My Life tradition, the guy who bulked up last year is focusing on slimming down this offseason. From MLB.com (seen via Metsmerized.com):

“Arm feels great. Never really felt better. My body’s never felt better. I realized how jacked up my body was last year, and I’ve been working extra hard to make sure it’s loose and it’s limber and as mobile as it can possibly be.”

Meanwhile, on some other team, there is no doubt a guy who lost weight and worked on his flexibility last year who will soon tell a reporter he needed to bulk up this offseason in order to fight off fatigue and stuff in the coming year.

