Must-Click Link: What would a 50-inning game look like?

Here’s some fun reading to keep you warm while the hot stove remains ice cold. It’s from ESPN’s Sam Miller, who specializes in throwing out big, weird ideas and asking big, weird questions. This article speculates what might happen if a game were to go 50 innings.

Miller asks the strategic questions — Would one team just quit? Would the teams attempt to collude to shorten the game by agreeing to walk leadoff hitters? — and walks us through some examples of baseball’s historic marathon games. He also takes a turn into the world of dance marathons and stuff, which are a part of old, weird America that I think most people have forgotten about, so God bless Miller for referencing them here.

One thing he does not mention is how the announcers would handle it. Likely because that area has already been covered definitively in the form of a single tweet:

JOE BUCK: Welcome to the top of the 47th

[Sun rises]

[Sun keeps getting bigger]

BUCK: yes

[World engulfed by flames]

BUCK: oh god yes — Justin Klugh (@justin_klugh) October 28, 2015

Good reading. Maybe when you’re done with it, a free agent will have signed.

