Justin Morneau takes a job as a special assistant for the Twins

By Craig CalcaterraJan 9, 2018, 7:50 AM EST
Bob Elliott of the Canadian Baseball Network reports that Justin Morneau has joined the Twins organization as a special assistant. This would seem to mark the official end of his playing career which, functionally speaking, ended last spring.

Morneau played for Team Canada in last year’s World Baseball Classic but, despite his efforts to latch on with a big league team afterward, he ended up finding no takers. That makes his 2016 campaign with the White Sox in which he hit .261/.303/.429 with six homers his final big league season.

For his career, Morneau finishes with a line of .281/.348/.481 (OPS+ 120) with 247 homers and 985 RBI in 14 big league seasons. Morneau won the 2006 MVP Award and seemed to be on a near-Hall of Fame trajectory before his career was repeatedly derailed by concussions. First a nasty one in 2010 which ended what was turning out to be his best season yet and then a final one in 2015, one year after winning the NL batting title in Colorado.

One can look at Morneau’s career and wonder what might have been if not for the injuries. One can also look at his career and appreciate how well he did for so long despite them.

Good luck with your future endeavors, Justin.

Must-Click Link: What would a 50-inning game look like?

Library of Congress
By Craig CalcaterraJan 9, 2018, 11:56 AM EST
Here’s some fun reading to keep you warm while the hot stove remains ice cold. It’s from ESPN’s Sam Miller, who specializes in throwing out big, weird ideas and asking big, weird questions. This article speculates what might happen if a game were to go 50 innings.

Miller asks the strategic questions — Would one team just quit? Would the teams attempt to collude to shorten the game by agreeing to walk leadoff hitters? — and walks us through some examples of baseball’s historic marathon games. He also takes a turn into the world of dance marathons and stuff, which are a part of old, weird America that I think most people have forgotten about, so God bless Miller for referencing them here.

One thing he does not mention is how the announcers would handle it. Likely because that area has already been covered definitively in the form of a single tweet:

Good reading. Maybe when you’re done with it, a free agent will have signed.