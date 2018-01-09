Angels, Andrew Heaney avoid arbitration

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that the Angels and pitcher Andrew Heaney have avoided arbitration, agreeing on an $800,000 salary with performance bonuses for the 2018 season. Heaney was eligible for arbitration for the first of four years.

Heaney, 26, made his season debut in mid-August after rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. He struggled in five starts, yielding 17 runs in 21 2/3 innings. The lefty went back on the disabled list in September with a shoulder impingement.

Assuming he can stay healthy, Heaney is expected to battle for a rotation spot in spring training.

