Tigers sign Brayan Pena to minor league deal

Jon Morosi reports that the Tigers are still willing to deal shortstop Jose Iglesias. He adds that, due to the slowly developing free agent market, the Tigers may choose to hold onto him for now and reevaluate the market during spring training.

Iglesias, 28, will become a free agent after the season, so the rebuilding Tigers would like to recoup value for him while they still can. While Iglesias hasn’t offered much with the bat — he owns a career .673 OPS across parts of six seasons — he is considered by many to be among the better defensive shortstops.

There isn’t much in terms of quality on the free agent market for shortstops this offseason, but those that are available require only cash while Iglesias would cost minor league player(s), which is why the Tigers may end up waiting at least a couple more months to try to trade him. Among free agent shortstops available are Jose Reyes, J.J. Hardy, Alcides Escobar, and Eduardo Nunez.

