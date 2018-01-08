Red Sox, Carson Smith avoid arbitration

Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports that the Red Sox and reliever Carson Smith have agreed to a $850,000 salary for 2018, avoiding arbitration.
Smith only pitched in eight games in 2017 following recovery from Tommy John surgery he underwent in early 2016. Before going under the knife, Smith was an effective relief pitcher for the Seattle Mariners in 2015, appearing in 70 games. Following that season, the Red Sox traded for him and Roenis Elias in exchange for Jonathan Aro and Wade Miley.
Smith should enter spring training at 100%, ready to serve in seventh or eighth inning role ahead of Craig Kimbrel.
Back in October former World Series MVP, major league manager and current Washington Nationals broadcaster Ray Knight was arrested and charged with assault and battery. The incident leading to his arrest occurred at 4AM one Sunday morning after an argument between Knight and a 33-year-old male acquaintance became physical. Both men had visible injuries. The younger guy went to the hospital. Knight was treated and taken to the pokey.
Now Knight’s two-and-a-half month nightmare is over:
I’m going to assume the agreement involved Knight promising not to tell all of the friends of the 33-year-old that an old man kicked his butt, though I’ll allow that it’s possible it was all resolved with a “we good, man?”/”yeah, we good” kind of thing.
In other news, any time a baseball team decides it wants to improve itself by signing one of the scores of free agents still languishing on the market, that’d be pretty great.