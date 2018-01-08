Red Sox, Carson Smith avoid arbitration

Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports that the Red Sox and reliever Carson Smith have agreed to a $850,000 salary for 2018, avoiding arbitration.

Smith only pitched in eight games in 2017 following recovery from Tommy John surgery he underwent in early 2016. Before going under the knife, Smith was an effective relief pitcher for the Seattle Mariners in 2015, appearing in 70 games. Following that season, the Red Sox traded for him and Roenis Elias in exchange for Jonathan Aro and Wade Miley.

Smith should enter spring training at 100%, ready to serve in seventh or eighth inning role ahead of Craig Kimbrel.

