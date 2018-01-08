Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Matt Garza to undergo shoulder surgery

By Bill BaerJan 8, 2018, 10:25 PM EST
MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that free agent pitcher Matt Garza will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The injury was apparently sustained back in June when he collided with then-teammate Jesus Aguilar on a play at the first base bag.

Garza, 34, finished the season with a 4.94 ERA and a 79/45 K/BB ratio in 114 2/3 innings. McCalvy indicates that the injury and subsequent surgery may nudge Garza to retire from baseball.

Garza just completed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Brewers during which he compiled a 4.65 ERA in 93 starts and three relief appearances.

Former Brewers teammate Jimmy Nelson also underwent surgery for a torn labrum in September, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache — the same doctor who will operate on Garza. GM David Stearns expects Nelson to miss a “chunk” of the 2018 season. That seems to indicate that Garza would miss most or all of the 2018 season as his surgery will come several months after Nelson’s.

Diamondbacks, Randall Delgado avoid arbitration

By Bill BaerJan 8, 2018, 9:20 PM EST
The Diamondbacks announced on Monday that the club and pitcher Randall Delgado avoided arbitration. The value of the one-year contract is not yet known, but MLB Trade Rumors projected Delgado to take home $2.5 million.

Delgado, 27, posted a 3.59 ERA with a 60/14 K/BB ratio in 62 2/3 innings last season, spanning five starts and 21 relief appearances.

Delgado was eligible for arbitration for the third and final time, meaning he can become a free agent upon completion of the 2018 season.