Matt Garza to undergo shoulder surgery

MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reports that free agent pitcher Matt Garza will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. The injury was apparently sustained back in June when he collided with then-teammate Jesus Aguilar on a play at the first base bag.

Garza, 34, finished the season with a 4.94 ERA and a 79/45 K/BB ratio in 114 2/3 innings. McCalvy indicates that the injury and subsequent surgery may nudge Garza to retire from baseball.

Garza just completed a four-year, $50 million contract with the Brewers during which he compiled a 4.65 ERA in 93 starts and three relief appearances.

Former Brewers teammate Jimmy Nelson also underwent surgery for a torn labrum in September, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache — the same doctor who will operate on Garza. GM David Stearns expects Nelson to miss a “chunk” of the 2018 season. That seems to indicate that Garza would miss most or all of the 2018 season as his surgery will come several months after Nelson’s.

