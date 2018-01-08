Diamondbacks, Randall Delgado avoid arbitration

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

The Diamondbacks announced on Monday that the club and pitcher Randall Delgado avoided arbitration. The value of the one-year contract is not yet known, but MLB Trade Rumors projected Delgado to take home $2.5 million.

Delgado, 27, posted a 3.59 ERA with a 60/14 K/BB ratio in 62 2/3 innings last season, spanning five starts and 21 relief appearances.

Delgado was eligible for arbitration for the third and final time, meaning he can become a free agent upon completion of the 2018 season.

