Assault and battery charges against Ray Knight have been dropped

Back in October former World Series MVP, major league manager and current Washington Nationals broadcaster Ray Knight was arrested and charged with assault and battery. The incident leading to his arrest occurred at 4AM one Sunday morning after an argument between Knight and a 33-year-old male acquaintance became physical. Both men had visible injuries. The younger guy went to the hospital. Knight was treated and taken to the pokey.

Now Knight’s two-and-a-half month nightmare is over:

BREAKING: Assault charges dropped against Washington Nationals' TV commentator Ray Knight. Victim and Knight reach agreement to clear case. pic.twitter.com/pkt30FQ7mw — justin jouvenal (@jjouvenal) January 8, 2018

I’m going to assume the agreement involved Knight promising not to tell all of the friends of the 33-year-old that an old man kicked his butt, though I’ll allow that it’s possible it was all resolved with a “we good, man?”/”yeah, we good” kind of thing.

In other news, any time a baseball team decides it wants to improve itself by signing one of the scores of free agents still languishing on the market, that’d be pretty great.

Follow @craigcalcaterra