Report: Dodgers sign Zach Neal to a minor league deal

The Dodgers signed right-handed sinkerballer Zach Neal to a minor league contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Saturday. Neal elected free agency from the Athletics in October and was said to be seeking another minor league arrangement this offseason. He’s expected to receive an invitation to spring training, though the deal has yet to be officially confirmed by the club.
The 29-year-old righty has seen limited time in the majors since his debut with the A’s in 2016. He logged just 14 2/3 innings at the big league level in 2017, racking up a 7.98 ERA, 0.6 BB/9 and 6.1 SO/9 in six relief appearances. He bounced back and forth between Oakland and Triple-A Nashville several times throughout the year and was able to produce slightly more palatable numbers at a lower level, finishing his Triple-A run with a cumulative 4.82 ERA, 0.9 BB/9 and 3.9 SO/9 in 99 innings.
Part of Neal’s appeal, Rosenthal adds, is his familiarity with current Dodgers GM Farhan Zaidi, who was serving as the Athletics’ Director of Baseball Operations when the right-hander signed his first minors deal with the team in 2013. While it’s hard to see Neal carving out a full-time role in the Dodgers’ bullpen next spring, his exceptional control and prior major league experience could give him a leg up as he looks for his next big league tryout.
Free agent right-hander Lance Lynn has garnered considerable interest around the league this offseason, most recently from the Nationals. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal speculates that the team would be hard-pressed to accommodate someone with Lynn’s asking price, given that they’ve already blown past the $197 million luxury tax threshold, but that still may not prevent them from making an offer.
Lynn, 30, thrived in his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in late 2015. While he has yet to return to the sub-3.00 ERA, 3.0+ fWAR totals of seasons past, he had a healthy, productive run with the Cardinals in 2017, going 11-8 in a career-high 33 starts and turning in a 3.43 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 7.4 SO/9 in 186 1/3 innings. Better still, he managed to dodge the disabled list entirely, missing just four days with a blister on his throwing hand and exhibiting no signs of recurring elbow issues.
Of course, the Nationals aren’t the only ones who want to buy in on a stable veteran starter. The Brewers, Orioles, Rangers and Twins have all been connected to Lynn at various points throughout the winter, though no clear frontrunner has emerged just yet. Both the Brewers and Orioles are arguably better-positioned to make a play for Lynn, but they currently appear more invested in fellow free agent right-hander Alex Cobb, who is still on the market after rejecting a three-year, $42 million offer from the Cubs earlier this offseason.