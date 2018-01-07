Maikel Franco got suspended from his Winter League team for partying at 6AM on gameday

Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco was suspended for three games by his Dominican Winter League team, the Cibao Giants, “for violating the organization’s discipline code.”
Translation: Franco was photographed partying at 6AM this morning at a club when, at 4PM today his team was scheduled to play a game in the Dominican Winter League playoffs. While Franco is a big name for the Dominican Winter League — and the Giants are his hometown team — clubs down there take that season super seriously and aren’t going to put up with that noise. Especially when it gets broadcast on social media like the photos of Franco did.
Franco, 25, is coming off a disappointing season for the Phillies, having batted just .230/.281/.409. He’s not impressing his Winter League employer either.
Free agent right-hander Lance Lynn has garnered considerable interest around the league this offseason, most recently from the Nationals. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal speculates that the team would be hard-pressed to accommodate someone with Lynn’s asking price, given that they’ve already blown past the $197 million luxury tax threshold, but that still may not prevent them from making an offer.
Lynn, 30, thrived in his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in late 2015. While he has yet to return to the sub-3.00 ERA, 3.0+ fWAR totals of seasons past, he had a healthy, productive run with the Cardinals in 2017, going 11-8 in a career-high 33 starts and turning in a 3.43 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 7.4 SO/9 in 186 1/3 innings. Better still, he managed to dodge the disabled list entirely, missing just four days with a blister on his throwing hand and exhibiting no signs of recurring elbow issues.
Of course, the Nationals aren’t the only ones who want to buy in on a stable veteran starter. The Brewers, Orioles, Rangers and Twins have all been connected to Lynn at various points throughout the winter, though no clear frontrunner has emerged just yet. Both the Brewers and Orioles are arguably better-positioned to make a play for Lynn, but they currently appear more invested in fellow free agent right-hander Alex Cobb, who is still on the market after rejecting a three-year, $42 million offer from the Cubs earlier this offseason.