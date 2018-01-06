Report: Nick Martinez to sign with Nippon-Ham Fighters

Free agent right-hander Nick Martinez has signed a $1.8 million deal with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball, per a report from FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman. The righty was non-tendered by the Rangers last month and reportedly elected to sign with the Fighters over “multiple major-league offers.”
Martinez, 27, operated as a swingman for the Rangers in 2017, rounding out his season with 3-8 record in 18 starts and a combined 5.69 ERA, 2.3 BB/9 and 5.4 SO/9 in 111 1/3 innings as both a starter and reliever for the club. While he made it through the season without injury, he underwent sports hernia surgery in November and is expected to be ready to take the mound again by spring.
News of the signing broke just one day after the Rangers and Fighters announced a new long-term partnership. Reports from the Associated Press and MLB.com’s T.R. Sullivan indicate that the teams will send personnel to observe each other’s ballparks, share scouting reports and receive input on their player development operations.
“This agreement will allow us to share baseball information and instruction techniques that should be very beneficial to both organizations,” Rangers GM Jon Daniels told reporters Friday. “There is also common ground in the fact that both franchises are in the process of building new ballparks. We look forward to working with the Hokkaido group in what will be a very productive partnership.”
The Blue Jays have acquired veteran infielder Yangervis Solarte from the Padres, the Padres announced Saturday. San Diego will receive minor league outfielder Edward Olivares and right-handed reliever Jared Carkuff in the trade.
Solarte, 30, completed his fourth campaign with the Padres in 2017. He slashed .255/.314/.416 with a career-best 18 home runs in 512 plate appearances, but saw a significant dip in his production value after missing nearly six weeks with a left oblique strain. Per Chris Cotillo of SB Nation, Solarte stands to make $4.125 million in 2018, with a $5.5 million club option in 2019 and $8 million option in 2020.
Olivares, 21, was signed by the Blue Jays as an international free agent in 2014. He ranked no. 18 in Toronto’s farm system, according to MLB Pipeline, and split his 2017 season between the club’s Single-A and High-A affiliates. He finished the year batting a combined .269/.327/.468 with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases in 541 PA.
Carkuff did not rank among the team’s top-30 prospects entering the 2018 season. The 24-year-old righty saw time with the Blue Jays’ Low-A, Single-A and High-A affiliates in 2017, and ended his run with one appearance in Triple-A Buffalo as well. He averaged a 3.86 ERA, 2.1 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 in 63 innings across all four levels.
It’s still unclear just what the Blue Jays have planned for Solarte, especially with Josh Donaldson firmly established at the hot corner for 2018. At the very least, he should provide some much-needed middle infield depth for the club, joining fellow newcomer Aledmys Diaz as another stable option around the horn.